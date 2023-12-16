NASA shows image of largest solar flare in years that was even noticeable on Earth

NASA has shared a video of the largest solar flare in recent years. The eruption on the solar surface happened last Thursday and is the strongest since 2017. We would also have known this on Earth, because the effect of the eruption was also observed here.

It was a solar flare of class X2.8. The X rating is only used for the most powerful flares, while the number provides more information about the strength of the solar flare. The eruption in question disrupted radio communications on our planet for several hours, causing pilots to experience communication problems. With solar flares it is well known that the burst of energy can usually pose a risk to spacecraft and astronauts.

According to the ESA, the strongest eruption ever was recorded in 2003, when a solar flare of class X28 was measured.

