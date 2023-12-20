NASA Space Dictionary – Space

The NASA Space Dictionary is a list of words commonly used in conversations or discussions about everything in outer space or anything related to it. This illustrated dictionary is adapted from the United States Space Agency, NASA.

Aerodynamics /Aerodynamics

The science of how air flows around an object.

Dryden Aviation Research Center ECN 33298-036. Photographed in 1985. F-18 water tunnel test at the Flow Visualization Facility. Image: NASA/Dryden

Aeronautics /Aeronautics

Science that studies flight and how airplanes work.

Engineers test the Navy aircraft in the flight payload laboratory at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California. Image: NASA

Ailerons

Movable flaps on airplane wings to control the side-to-side movement of the airplane.

Ailerons cause one wing tip to move up and the other wing tip to move down, thereby helping the plane turn. Image: NASA

Aircraft /Aircraft

Vehicles flying in the air

NASA’s remotely controlled Ikhana aircraft conducted a test flight in preparation for its first mission. Image: NASA

Airlock /Airlock

An airtight chamber with two entrances that allows astronauts to travel in space without releasing air from the craft.

Astronaut Chris Cassidy uses a Quest airlock to exit the space station. Image: NASA

