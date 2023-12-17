NASA spacecraft sends “repeating pattern of ones and zeros”

#NASA #spacecraft #sends #repeating #pattern #zeros

By: Tanja Banner

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is having problems. The repair is a difficult task for NASA experts: the probe is very old and very far away.

Washington DC – NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft has been traveling in space for more than 46 years and has traveled further from Earth than any other spacecraft during this time. There are more than 24 billion kilometers between the probe and the Earth. “Voyager 1” has long since left the sun’s sphere of influence, the so-called heliosphere, and is sending valuable scientific data from the interstellar space outside our solar system.

But there is currently growing concern about “Voyager 1”: Instead of scientific data, the space probe is only sending a “repeating pattern of ones and zeros, as if it were stuck,” says the US space agency Nasa. The probe receives commands from Earth and executes them – but instead of the scientific data you only receive the incomprehensible binary code.

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft only sends incomprehensible data to Earth

NASA experts already have a suspicion as to where the problem could lie: One of the three computers on board “Voyager 1”, the Flight Data System (FDS), is not communicating properly with a subsystem called the Telemetry Modulation Unit (TMU), which is why the data is not sent to Earth. Last weekend, NASA experts tried to restart the FDS and return it to the state before the problem began, but the probe is still not providing usable data, according to NASA.

Solving the problem with “Voyager 1” could now take many weeks. This is due to the large distance between the space probe and the experts on Earth. Data sent to the probe takes 22.5 hours one way. This means: If the repair team sends a command to “Voyager 1,” it takes 45 hours for the probe’s response to arrive on Earth and for the experts to check whether the command was carried out correctly.

“Voyager 1” is old and far away – NASA specialists need time to repair it

Another problem Voyager experts are struggling with is the age of the spacecraft. The two “Voyager” probes set off into space in 1977 and “Voyager 2” is still active today. From a current perspective, the technology and programming on board is ancient. For each problem, teams must comb through decades-old documents. According to NASA, these were written by engineers who did not expect today’s problems. The twin probes were each supposed to explore the solar system for five years – at the time, no one expected that they would still be working in 2023.

Since this is not the first time that one of the Voyager twin probes has had to be repaired in deep space, the team has already gained some experience. NASA emphasizes one thing above all: “The team needs time to understand how a new command affects the operation of the spacecraft in order to avoid unintended consequences.” (tab)