NASA stops Mars helicopter mission after damage to rotor blades | Abroad

#NASA #stops #Mars #helicopter #mission #damage #rotor #blades

WASHINGTON – After three years, NASA is ending the Ingenuity helicopter mission on the planet Mars. According to the space agency, the aircraft suffered damage to one or more rotor blades and can no longer fly.

According to NASA, Ingenuity’s mission was a success and exceeded expectations. The aircraft was designed to make five test flights in thirty days. Since April 2021, when the unmanned helicopter became the first aircraft to fly on another planet, 72 flights have been completed. Ingenuity also turned out to be able to fly fourteen times further than planned.

“The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first aircraft on another planet, has come to an end,” said NASA’s Bill Nelson. “Through missions like this, NASA is paving the way for future flights in our solar system and for smarter, safer human exploration to Mars and beyond.”

