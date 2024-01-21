NASA temporarily lost contact with mini helicopters on Mars

#NASA #temporarily #lost #contact #mini #helicopters #Mars

The Mars rover “Perseverance” suddenly lost contact with the aircraft on Thursday, NASA said on Friday evening (local time). Engineers attempted to reconnect, but eventually succeeded.

“Good news today,” wrote NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on Saturday evening in the short message service X (formerly Twitter). “We have reestablished contact with the Mars helicopter.” “Perseverance” had previously been given the order to initiate a long-term search for the signal from “Ingenuity”. “The team is studying the new data to better understand the unexpected communications failure during Flight 72,” NASA said.

The helicopter, which resembles a drone, landed on the Red Planet in February 2021 together with the “Perseverance” rover and is intended to support it as an “aerial reconnaissance” in the search for signs of possible life on Mars. “Perseverance” sends the data collected by the helicopter to Earth.

The helicopter set off on its 72nd flight on Thursday, but shortly before landing it lost contact with the rover.

NASA said on the online service X, formerly Twitter, that the rover was out of sight of the helicopter, but the team was considering moving closer for a visual inspection. The US authorities had already lost contact with “Ingenuity” in the past, most recently last year for two whole months.

The original goal of the helicopter, which weighs just 1.8 kilograms, was to complete 50 flights on Mars within 30 days. He has already far exceeded this: In total, “Ingenuity” has already covered more than 17 kilometers and reached heights of up to 24 meters.

