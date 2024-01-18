NASA Tests the Capabilities of the ARMAADAS Robot for Space Exploration

#NASA #Tests #Capabilities #ARMAADAS #Robot #Space #Exploration

JAKARTA – The United States Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is developing hardware and software to explore space objects such as the Moon and Mars.

This device, which was made in the form of a robot, was carried out by the Automatic Reconfigurable Mission Adaptive Digital Assembly System (ARMAADAS) team. The team is trying to create a robot that can work in orbit, on the Moon, or on other planets.

The worm-shaped robot can assemble, repair and reconfigure structural materials for various large-scale hardware systems. Currently, the robot is being tested at NASA’s Ames Research Center.

The researchers conducted a demonstration of the ARMAADAS robot in the laboratory to see the system capabilities, structural building blocks and intelligent algorithms of the robot. As testing progressed, the researchers analyzed the performance of the robot system.

“The assembly experiments demonstrated important parts of the system, namely the scalability and reliability of the robot as well as the performance of the built structure. “This type of testing is key to maturing the technology for space applications,” said ARMAADAS Chief Engineer Christine Gregg.

To maximize testing, the three robots developed by ARMAADAS worked independently in one team. They build structures shelter the size of a warehouse using hundreds of building blocks.

From the test results, it was noted that the high strength, stiffness and low mass of the structural products that ARMAADAS robots make are comparable to the highest performance today. These structural areas show that the robot’s performance is very good.

“It’s surprising how robust and rigid this system is, considering its (rudimentary) appearance,” said ARMAADAS Principal Researcher Kenny Cheung. “Large structures from small building blocks allow us to use good materials at the lowest cost.”

ARMAADAS is not perfect and still needs to be developed. Once this technology is complete, NASA plans to send the robot on a space exploration mission to build large-scale infrastructure.

Tag: nasa space robot