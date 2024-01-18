NASA Tests the Capabilities of the ARMAADAS Robot for Space Exploration

#NASA #Tests #Capabilities #ARMAADAS #Robot #Space #Exploration

JAKARTA – The United States Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is developing hardware and software to explore space objects such as the Moon and Mars.

This device, which was made in the form of a robot, was carried out by the Automatic Reconfigurable Mission Adaptive Digital Assembly System (ARMAADAS) team. The team is trying to create a robot that can work in orbit, on the Moon, or on other planets.

The worm-shaped robot can assemble, repair and reconfigure structural materials for various large-scale hardware systems. Currently, the robot is being tested at NASA’s Ames Research Center.

The researchers conducted a demonstration of the ARMAADAS robot in the laboratory to see the system capabilities, structural building blocks and intelligent algorithms of the robot. As testing progressed, the researchers analyzed the performance of the robot system.

“The assembly experiments demonstrated important parts of the system, namely the scalability and reliability of the robot as well as the performance of the built structure. “This type of testing is key to maturing the technology for space applications,” said ARMAADAS Chief Engineer Christine Gregg.

To maximize testing, the three robots developed by ARMAADAS worked independently in one team. They build structures shelter the size of a warehouse using hundreds of building blocks.

From the test results, it was noted that the high strength, stiffness and low mass of the structural products that ARMAADAS robots make are comparable to the highest performance today. These structural areas show that the robot’s performance is very good.

Also Read:  five tech assistants that can help you

“It’s surprising how robust and rigid this system is, considering its (rudimentary) appearance,” said ARMAADAS Principal Researcher Kenny Cheung. “Large structures from small building blocks allow us to use good materials at the lowest cost.”

ARMAADAS is not perfect and still needs to be developed. Once this technology is complete, NASA plans to send the robot on a space exploration mission to build large-scale infrastructure.

Tag: nasa space robot

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Six Rotterdam police officers punished for sexist apps
Six Rotterdam police officers punished for sexist apps
Posted on
“Blinken’s visit demonstrates the geopolitical importance of Angola in Africa” ​​-
“Blinken’s visit demonstrates the geopolitical importance of Angola in Africa” ​​-
Posted on
Thong lying around causes commotion in Big Brother | RTL Boulevard
Thong lying around causes commotion in Big Brother | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
ARD expert Felix Neureuther: Embarrassing faux pas in Kitzbühel
ARD expert Felix Neureuther: Embarrassing faux pas in Kitzbühel
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News