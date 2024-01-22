NASA Updates About Explorer Lost Contact Thought Dead

#NASA #Updates #Explorer #Lost #Contact #Thought #Dead

Intan Rakhmayanti Dewi, CNBC Indonesia

Tech

Monday, 01/22/2024 17:15 IWST

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – NASA has re-established contact with its small helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, after several days of losing contact with it.

This came after an unexpected power outage incident, sparking fears that the spacecraft had shut down.

Ingenuity, a drone about 0.5 meters high, arrived on Mars in 2021 aboard the Perseverance rover and became the first motorized aircraft to fly autonomously on another planet.

Data from the helicopter was sent via Perseverance when it returned to Earth, but communication was suddenly lost during a test flight on Thursday (18/1/2024), just in time for Ingenuity’s 72nd launch on Mars.

The agency said that contact was finally made with the helicopter by ordering Perseverance to conduct an extended listening session for Ingenuity’s signal.

“Good news today,” wrote NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in X, quoted from Phys, Monday (22/1/2024).

“The team is reviewing new data to better understand the unexpected loss of communications during Flight 72,” he added.

NASA previously said that Ingenuity had reached an altitude of 12 meters on Flight 72, which was a fast vertical flight to check the helicopter’s systems following an initial unplanned landing on a previous flight.

However, during descent, communications between the helicopter and the rover stopped early before it could land,” the agency said.

JPL had noted on Friday that Perseverance was temporarily invisible to Ingenuity, but the team was considering driving closer for a visual inspection.

Responding to a post on X asking whether Ingenuity could fly again, JPL said the team needed to assess new data before it could be determined.

NASA has lost contact with the helicopter before, including during two challenging months last year.

The mini rotorcraft, which weighs just 1.8 kilograms, has far exceeded its initial target of carrying out five flights over 30 days on the red planet.

Overall, it has covered a distance of more than 17 kilometers and reached a height of up to 24 meters.

The durability of this mini helicopter is commendable, considering that it has to survive the very cold Martian nights, but can stay warm thanks to solar panels that recharge its batteries during the day.

Working with Perseverance, it acts as an aerial scout to aid its wheeled companion in searching for possible signs of ancient microbial life.

Watch the video below:

NASA Launches Supersonic Plane, Faster Than the Speed ​​of Sound

(fab/fab)