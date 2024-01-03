NASA wants to ‘as good as land’ on the sun with unmanned craft by the end of this year | Science

#NASA #good #land #sun #unmanned #craft #year #Science
By Robbert van der Linde

Jan 03, 2024 at 5:53 PM

An unmanned space probe from NASA will come closer to the sun than ever before at the end of this year. The Parker Solar Probe will then fly past the sun at a distance of ‘only’ 6.1 million kilometers. According to the American space agency, this is “as good as landing on a star”.

The Parker Solar Probe will race past the sun on December 24 at a speed of about 700,000 kilometers per hour. This makes the probe the fastest vessel man has ever made. At that speed you could fly from Amsterdam to New York in thirty seconds.

Parker was launched in 2018 to conduct research in the solar environment. The research team now wants to try to get as close to the surface of the sun as possible. “We are as good as landing on a star. This can be compared to the moon landing in 1969,” project leader Nour Raouafi told BBC News.

Parker has a special heat shield that protects the vessel from the heat of the sun. The temperature that that shield will have to deal with will certainly be 1,400 degrees. It can only handle that for a short time. The intention is that Parker will continue to work after the ‘sun landing’ and can collect more information.

The surface of the sun has a temperature of about 5,600 degrees. As a result, almost everything that comes too close burns. Even if an object were to reach the surface, in practice it would not be able to land. The sun is a ball of gas and therefore has no solid ground.

Also Read:  Portuguese experience went to space on Jeff Bezos' rocket | aerospace industry

NASA hopes to learn more about the chemical process of stars with the ‘sun landing’. They maintain themselves through nuclear fusion, in which elements react with each other and produce heat and light, among other things. Scientists hope, for example, to be able to predict solar winds better.

Receive notifications for science news Stay informed with notifications

  • Astronomers see failed stars that are so small they shouldn’t exist

  • Probe travels to distant asteroid to investigate the origins of a solar system

Image: NASA-JHU-APL

Read more about:

Universe and space travelScience

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Cumin is being withdrawn from the market, it failed laboratory tests
Cumin is being withdrawn from the market, it failed laboratory tests
Posted on
Vowing to Fight South Korea, North Korea Will Increase Military Strength
Vowing to Fight South Korea, North Korea Will Increase Military Strength
Posted on
Liquidation of the Bielsko factory. Several hundred people will lose their jobs
Liquidation of the Bielsko factory. Several hundred people will lose their jobs
Posted on
The end of support for Windows 10 may send 240 million computers to the scrapyard, Canalys estimates – Živě.cz
The end of support for Windows 10 may send 240 million computers to the scrapyard, Canalys estimates – Živě.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News