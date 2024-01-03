NASA wants to ‘as good as land’ on the sun with unmanned craft by the end of this year | Science

#NASA #good #land #sun #unmanned #craft #year #Science

By Robbert van der Linde

Jan 03, 2024 at 5:53 PM

An unmanned space probe from NASA will come closer to the sun than ever before at the end of this year. The Parker Solar Probe will then fly past the sun at a distance of ‘only’ 6.1 million kilometers. According to the American space agency, this is “as good as landing on a star”.

The Parker Solar Probe will race past the sun on December 24 at a speed of about 700,000 kilometers per hour. This makes the probe the fastest vessel man has ever made. At that speed you could fly from Amsterdam to New York in thirty seconds.

Parker was launched in 2018 to conduct research in the solar environment. The research team now wants to try to get as close to the surface of the sun as possible. “We are as good as landing on a star. This can be compared to the moon landing in 1969,” project leader Nour Raouafi told BBC News.

Parker has a special heat shield that protects the vessel from the heat of the sun. The temperature that that shield will have to deal with will certainly be 1,400 degrees. It can only handle that for a short time. The intention is that Parker will continue to work after the ‘sun landing’ and can collect more information.

The surface of the sun has a temperature of about 5,600 degrees. As a result, almost everything that comes too close burns. Even if an object were to reach the surface, in practice it would not be able to land. The sun is a ball of gas and therefore has no solid ground.

NASA hopes to learn more about the chemical process of stars with the ‘sun landing’. They maintain themselves through nuclear fusion, in which elements react with each other and produce heat and light, among other things. Scientists hope, for example, to be able to predict solar winds better.

Image: NASA-JHU-APL

