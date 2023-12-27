Nasal showers: This keeps your nose clear

#Nasal #showers #nose #clear

To perform a nasal shower, all you need is a suitable container, water and salt.

In the beginning, the containers for nasal douches were made of metal, ceramic or glass. Nowadays, however, most models are made of transparent plastic to make dirt easier to see. In addition to conventional nasal douches, there are also models in which the liquid is pumped into the nose using pressure.

However, for successful use it is important to use an isotonic saline solution. This has a similar salt content to our body fluids and is therefore gentle on the mucous membranes. If there is too much salt in the solution, it can cause a burning sensation in the nose and, in the long term, lead to drying out of the mucous membranes. Conversely, a salt concentration that is too low can irritate the mucous membranes because the osmotic pressure deviates too much. A correct dosage of the saline solution is therefore crucial for successful and gentle use of the nasal douche. Tip: You can also buy ready-made saline solution at the pharmacy.