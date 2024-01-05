NASA’s Hubble Telescope Finds Typhoons and Dynamic Weather on Exoplanets

#NASAs #Hubble #Telescope #Finds #Typhoons #Dynamic #Weather #Exoplanets

JAKARTA – Over the last few years, the United States Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has continued to observe exoplanets. They collect data to look for signs of life.

One of the exoplanets they observed was WASP-121b or Tylos. Using the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA’s international team of astronomers observed Tylos for three years, in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Observations from Hubble show that Tylos’ atmosphere continues to change. The team of astronomers suspected that this dynamic atmosphere was related to weather patterns, so they looked at Hubble data again using advanced modeling techniques.

As astronomers expected, there was a lot of weather detected in WASP-121b’s atmosphere. Most likely, the planet experiences extreme weather such as hurricanes and large hurricanes that repeatedly disintegrate and form due to temperature differences.

“This is a very interesting result as we progress in observing weather patterns on exoplanets,” said European Space Agency Researcher at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore Quentin Changeat, quoted by VOI in a NASA release.

According to Changeat, this weather detection is a very important discovery for understanding the complexity of the atmospheres of other exoplanets. From the results of this research, astronomers can look for other exoplanets that are thought to be suitable for habitation.

Other researchers from NASA’s international team of astronomers have similar thoughts. According to Postdoctoral Researcher at the California Institute of Technology, Jack Skinner, weather discoveries on WASP-121b can be used to observe the atmospheres of other exoplanets.

“Here we make a significant step forward by combining observational constraints with atmospheric simulations to understand weather changes over time on these planets (exoplanets),” explained Skinner.

WASP-121b is just one of thousands of exoplanets that NASA is observing. This Jupiter-sized planet is about 880 light years from Earth. During the day, this very hot planet will reach 3,450 degrees fahrenheit.

Under certain circumstances, the temperature of the upper atmosphere can reach 4,600 degrees Fahrenheit. This occurs because ultraviolet light from the parent star, hotter than the Sun, heats the upper atmosphere and aids the escape process.

