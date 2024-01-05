NASA’s Hubble Telescope Finds Typhoons and Dynamic Weather on Exoplanets

#NASAs #Hubble #Telescope #Finds #Typhoons #Dynamic #Weather #Exoplanets

JAKARTA – Over the last few years, the United States Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has continued to observe exoplanets. They collect data to look for signs of life.

One of the exoplanets they observed was WASP-121b or Tylos. Using the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA’s international team of astronomers observed Tylos for three years, in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Observations from Hubble show that Tylos’ atmosphere continues to change. The team of astronomers suspected that this dynamic atmosphere was related to weather patterns, so they looked at Hubble data again using advanced modeling techniques.

As astronomers expected, there was a lot of weather detected in WASP-121b’s atmosphere. Most likely, the planet experiences extreme weather such as hurricanes and large hurricanes that repeatedly disintegrate and form due to temperature differences.

“This is a very interesting result as we progress in observing weather patterns on exoplanets,” said European Space Agency Researcher at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore Quentin Changeat, quoted by VOI in a NASA release.

According to Changeat, this weather detection is a very important discovery for understanding the complexity of the atmospheres of other exoplanets. From the results of this research, astronomers can look for other exoplanets that are thought to be suitable for habitation.

Other researchers from NASA’s international team of astronomers have similar thoughts. According to Postdoctoral Researcher at the California Institute of Technology, Jack Skinner, weather discoveries on WASP-121b can be used to observe the atmospheres of other exoplanets.

Also Read:  OSIRIS-APEX, New Mission to Asteroid Apophis, an Asteroid that Has the Potential to Hit Earth

“Here we make a significant step forward by combining observational constraints with atmospheric simulations to understand weather changes over time on these planets (exoplanets),” explained Skinner.

WASP-121b is just one of thousands of exoplanets that NASA is observing. This Jupiter-sized planet is about 880 light years from Earth. During the day, this very hot planet will reach 3,450 degrees fahrenheit.

Under certain circumstances, the temperature of the upper atmosphere can reach 4,600 degrees Fahrenheit. This occurs because ultraviolet light from the parent star, hotter than the Sun, heats the upper atmosphere and aids the escape process.

Tag: outer space planet exoplanet

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

He gave a date for Istanbul! Polar cold and snow are coming
He gave a date for Istanbul! Polar cold and snow are coming
Posted on
ISW: Moscow has not given up on its global ambitions
ISW: Moscow has not given up on its global ambitions
Posted on
Apple cider vinegar, I drink it every morning and this happened to me: incredible effect on the body and organism
Apple cider vinegar, I drink it every morning and this happened to me: incredible effect on the body and organism
Posted on
This is what PS5 will be like this year, Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC is selling well – this happened on Thursday
This is what PS5 will be like this year, Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC is selling well – this happened on Thursday
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News