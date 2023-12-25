Näsman, Anders Lars Karl – Diagnostic and prognostic markers in head and neck cancer, with a focus on oropharyngeal (OPC) and oral carcinoma (OC) as well as malignant salivary gland tumors (MST)

Background

In Sweden, head and neck cancer is dominated by tonsil and tongue base cancer, but other tumor forms occur, such as malignant salivary gland tumors. Tonsil cancer and tongue base cancer have increased dramatically due to an epidemic of human papillomavirus (HPV) and fortunately most are curable. Unfortunately, a few of these patients cannot yet be cured. There is thus a need for tailored treatment. Sometimes difficulties can arise clinically to make the correct diagnosis and determine whether a tumor is invasive or not – some salivary gland tumors can be difficult to diagnose and determine how malignant they are. Making the correct diagnosis is crucial for correct treatment

Description

We want to be able to identify those patients with HPV-caused tonsil/tongue base cancer and expected good survival who can be prepared for milder treatment and find new treatment targets in patients with HPV-caused tumor and worse expected survival. We also want to be able to identify molecular markers that can help doctors determine whether a tumor in the head and neck region is growing invasively or not, as well as to find molecular markers that can be used in diagnosing and determining the prognosis of malignant salivary gland tumors.

Goal

The hope is that these studies will lead to patients with HPV positive tonsil and base of tongue cancer receiving tailored treatment, in that those with an expected good treatment response will receive reduced treatment with fewer side effects as a result. On the other hand, patients with an expected worse response should receive a more aggressive treatment with targeted therapy to increase survival. The studies also have the potential to identify new clinically useful markers for safer and faster diagnosis and prognosis in head and neck cancer, which enables the right treatment to be instituted more quickly.

