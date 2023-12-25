Natal: Bishop of Luanda appeals to families for solidarity

Some Christians today celebrate Christmas, which symbolizes the birth of Jesus Christ, the savior of humanity.

For many years after his birth, this celebration was held on different days, as the exact date of his birth was not known.

In Luanda, Catholic Christians say that during this period symbols such as the Nativity Scene stand out, which represents the story of the birth of Jesus, the Son of God.

Meanwhile, families in Luanda say that in recent days the love of many has cooled, which is why they are calling for more empathy.

And the Bishop of Luanda, Dom Filomeno Vieira Dias, calls on families to cultivate the habit of solidarity and sharing with those who have almost nothing this Christmas.