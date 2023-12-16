NATATION – ELECTION – Mamy Robinson Randrianarisoa unique candidate

Mamy Robinson Randrianarisoa, unique candidate for the presidency of the FMN

Without challenger. Initially planned to be held on November 18 but postponed due to the political situation during the electoral period, the ordinary general assembly and the elective one of the Malagasy Swimming Federation will finally take place on Saturday afternoon, at the National Sports Academy in Ampefiloha. Mamy Robinson Randrianarisoa, parent of a swimmer in the Saint-Michel club, was the only candidate to submit his applications before the first date of the election.

“Being a swimmer’s parent, I closely observed all the activities of federal authorities for eight years,” confides the candidate. The latter is also the organizer of the sporting event “Festival Mafoaka” in Mahajanga, during which four sporting disciplines – swimming, beach soccer, pétanque and cycling – were on the program. “My priorities are, among other things, the popularization of the discipline in the regions in order to increase the number of licensees, the multiplication of national-scale competitions and participation as much as possible in international competitions,” says Mamy Robinson Randrianarisoa. “My team will also try to improve and bring the competition equipment up to standard by collaborating with the international body, to collaborate with neighboring islands like Mauritius for possible exchanges,” he concludes.

The new boss of the FMN will therefore be known on Saturday, because the outgoing president, Gabriel Ramanantsoa, ​​will not present himself after two mandates. Seven leagues, namely Analamanga, Vakinankaratra, Boeny, Atsinana, Vatovavy-Fitovinany, Haute-Matsiatra and Alaotra-Mangoro, will take the final decision on Saturday.

Serge Rasanda

