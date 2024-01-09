Nati captain: This is how Granit Xhaka spent the winter break

#Nati #captain #Granit #Xhaka #spent #winter #break

Published9. January 2024, 2:29 p.m

Nati captain: That’s why Granit Xhaka has to listen to the assistant coach’s sayings

Granit Xhaka returns to the football field full of motivation after his first winter break in seven years.

von1 / 5

Granit Xhaka is the league leader with Bayer Leverkusen.

IMAGO/Treese

Xhaka wants to be at the top with the “Werkself” at the end of the season.

IMAGO/Jürgen Schwarz

Xhaka is the linchpin at Leverkusen.

IMAGO/Treese

That’s what it’s about

Granit Xhaka plays at the absolute top level with Bayer Leverkusen.

In several rankings, the Nati captain is the best player in the Bundesliga.

In an interview with Leverkusen’s Club TV, he reveals how he spent the winter break.

With 13 wins and three draws from 16 Bundesliga games, Bayer Leverkusen will enter the new year as league leaders. The Werkself’s linchpin: Granit Xhaka. He was named the best defensive midfielder in the league by the specialist magazine “Kicker”. Before the restart, the Nati captain spoke to Leverkusen’s club TV about the following topics:

The winter break

“Of course we were really happy to have a winter break again after seven years,” says Xhaka, who also worked for his former club Arsenal immediately after the holidays. Xhaka’s joy about the break quickly disappeared. “After two or three days I wanted to go back on the pitch,” said the ambitious Basel player.

Holiday activities

During his free time in December, Xhaka didn’t miss the opportunity to visit his former teammates in London. He was at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal’s home game against West Ham. He also went on a wellness vacation with his family. “I love the snow in winter, that’s why we went to Austria,” said the 31-year-old, who also visited his parents and brother Taulant in Basel.

Granit Xhaka also used the winter break to spend time with his family.

Instagram/granitxhaka

Goals and wishes for the new year

“We want to continue in the second half of the season where we left off in the previous round,” emphasizes Xhaka. But at Leverkusen you shouldn’t think that everything will run itself. The veteran doesn’t use the word “championship title” but says: “We’ll do everything we can to end up where we are today.”

His ability to score goals

Despite great performances, Xhaka is still waiting for his first goal in a Bayer uniform. The Nati captain admits with a smile that he has already had to endure insults from a Leverkusen assistant coach because of this. “I’m getting closer and closer to the goal, the shot against the post against Stuttgart was already close,” says Xhaka and insists that he won’t put pressure on himself because of the lack of a goal.

Record Statistics

Xhaka is not only the best in kicker rating, but also leads the rankings when it comes to progressive passes. This refers to passes in which a team gains at least ten meters of space through a pass. “I’m not a big fan of statistics, but the statistics speak for me,” says the midfielder. The values ​​are a sign of how comfortable he feels at Leverkusen.

Leverkusen-Trainer Xabi Alonso

“The communication between us both is very good and open,” says Xhaka, praising the collaboration with Xabi Alonso. He talks to his club coach about a lot of things, including small details. “I always think it’s nice when a coach is open to the players’ opinions,” says the Swiss. Alonso always wants to learn and always has an open ear. Like his ex-coach Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, Alonso is someone who wants to play football and has a lot of tactical skills.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.