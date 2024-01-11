National Academy of Medicine on alert due to increase in acute respiratory diseases

#National #Academy #Medicine #alert #due #increase #acute #respiratory #diseases

The National Academy of Medicine issued a statement last Wednesday night, January 10, calling on the Venezuelan population to go to the doctor when presenting severe respiratory symptoms and avoid self-medication in the face of the increase in serious acute respiratory diseases and the alert. of the WHO and PAHO for Covid-19 cases in the world.

lapatilla.com

The letter was shared by Dr Huniades Urbina, Vice President of said institution, through his social networks, in which he also details that in the Andean subregion the activity of SARS-CoV-2 has remained at moderate levels and has been increasing. increase in the last four epidemiological weeks (SE). Although influenza activity has remained at low levels of circulation, there has been a slight increase in the last two weeks.

Likewise, it adds that cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) have shown a slight increase associated with the increase in the proportion of positive influenza cases in the last four SE weeks. In Venezuela, influenza activity has remained fluctuating around the epidemic threshold in the last four weeks, with a slight increase in respiratory syncytial virus activity.

In this sense, the National Academy of Medicine urged the Ministry of Health to publish epidemiological data and alert communities about prevention measures in the case of the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 known as JN1 present in Colombia.

The institution emphasized continuing to use the already known biosafety standards, physical distancing, hand washing and the use of face masks.