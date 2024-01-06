NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – Early legislative elections in sight

Legislative elections must be held before the end of the mandate of deputies

The election of new parliamentarians of the lower house is planned before the expiration of the powers of the national assembly. However, the Ceni announces that it does not want to organize elections while the rainy period is in effect.

Before June. This is the forecast for the holding of the next legislative elections of the independent national electoral commission. A period which occurs for a time before the end of the mandate of the parliamentarians of the lower house but which is entirely logical according to Soava Andriamarotafika, general rapporteur of the Ceni yesterday: “It is more practical to proceed with the legislative elections before the mandate of the deputies does not end in order to avoid controversies on the fact of the effectiveness of parliamentarians outside of mandate,” he explains. However, no date has been set so far but the election preparation body is already preparing for this strategic deadline for the continuation of the second term of President Andry Rajoelina.

During his announcement of the reappointment of Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister Thursday evening at the Iavoloha Palace, the President of the Republic supported the importance of the next legislative elections with a view to the constitution of a new majority in the national assembly and on the fact that at that time, “we will have a person ready to lead the reforms and visions set out.”

Early election

The legislative elections and the obtaining of this new majority therefore determine the future of the now “new” Prime Minister and his future team. Indeed, Republican practice dictates that Christian Ntsay once again submits his resignation following this election.

According to article 3 paragraph first of organic law 2018-010 governing the election of deputies to the national assembly, “apart from the case of dissolution of the national assembly provided for and governed by the constitution, the election for the general renewal of the members of the national assembly takes place within forty days preceding the expiration of the powers of the national assembly. Which means that the fact that the legislative elections are held before the end of the mandate of the deputies is provided for by law and that they are in no way early elections.

This is also what Soava Andriamarotafika supports by declaring that “the holding of legislative elections before the end of the mandate of the deputies does not mean that they are early elections since this type of election only takes place under the conditions provided for by law like the dissolution of the national assembly. However, no election is planned before the rainy period ends,” continued the CENI general rapporteur yesterday. The question therefore is whether the vote will take place before the first ordinary session of this year, which is scheduled for the first Tuesday in May according to the constitution or after. Christian Ntsay and others will therefore indeed have a few months before a possible resignation after which, the cards will be redistributed if we stick to the words of the President of the Republic last Thursday in Iavoloha.

For its part, the opposition is already starting to prepare the ground for the next legislative elections. If most of the opposition parties have so far remained silent about their desire to participate in the municipal and legislative elections, some are now demonstrating that they are ready to do battle after the debacle of the last presidential elections. The “Tiako I Madagasikara” party of former president Marc Ravalomanana is one of the first to display its ambitions to participate in the next electoral events. The “Hery vaovao ho an’i Madagasikara” also showed its desire to run for the next elections. However, this intention is accompanied by demands quite similar to the demands of the collective of candidates during the presidential elections.

Municipal election

Despite the expiry of municipal mandates expiring this month, the independent national electoral commission (Ceni) announces through its general rapporteur, Soava Andriamarotafika that no elections will be held during rainy periods. On the side of executive action, for what follows the end date of the mayors’ mandate, the latter announces that it is up to the rulers to decide between appointing presidents of special delegations or extending the mandate of the mayors by a few months. mayors.

Ravo Andriantsalama