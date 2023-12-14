NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – Money laundering law adopted

MEPs adopt the law on money laundering without amendment

A few days after being included at the last minute on the agenda of the National Assembly, the bill on money laundering was adopted without amendment by the deputies.

The ordinary session of Parliament continued yesterday. During a plenary session in Tsimbazaza, deputies voted without amendment to adopt the bill on money laundering and terrorist financing. An important text for the country’s economy, with the challenges of aligning the country with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

This bill modifies and supplements the provisions of law 2018-043 of February 13, 2019 with the aim of avoiding the inclusion of Madagascar on the FATF gray list, which includes countries with shortcomings in the law regime. on money laundering. This bill also demonstrates the commitment of governments to effectively fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism, as well as compliance with international law.

Samifin is the agency that will be most requested, after the adoption of the bill, because it is the organization that deals with money laundering cases among the agencies of the anti-corruption system of the big island.

Retard

A national policy to combat this type of offense should be initiated by those in power in order to make the fight effective, explains Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa, Minister of Justice, who was present in the Lower House yesterday to answer questions from deputies. on the bill.

For their part, the deputies, who are also aware of the urgency of the adoption of the bill, criticized the late arrival of the text in the National Assembly. Indeed, the analysis and adoption of the bill on money laundering and terrorist financing was not included in the House’s initial agenda at the beginning of this month. It was Christine Razanamahasoa, President of the Assembly, who put the adoption of a new agenda to the vote, just after the adoption of the initial finance law. The Minister of Justice replied that the analysis of the text by technicians before sending it to Parliament had taken a lot of time.

Ravo Andriantsalama