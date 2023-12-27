National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo requests Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to investigate the Great Kanto Earthquake.

#National #Assembly #Speaker #Kim #Jinpyo #requests #Japanese #Prime #Minister #Kishida #investigate #Great #Kanto #Earthquake

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with Prime Minister Kishida at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Japan on the 27th. / Provided by the Korean Embassy in Japan

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Japan, on the 27th and requested a prospective review of the truth about the Great Kanto Earthquake.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Kishida that day, Chairman Kim said, “We request an investigation into the Great Kanto Earthquake and the repatriation of Korean remains,” and added, “We hope for Japan’s proactive review and active cooperation.” During the Great Kanto Earthquake that occurred in 1923, rumors such as ‘Koreans started a riot’ spread among the Japanese, and many Koreans were killed by Japanese vigilantes. However, the Japanese government’s position is that ‘there are no official records confirming the massacre of Koreans.’

Attending the meeting on this day were Rep. Jeong Jin-seok (People Power Party), Rep. Yoon Ho-jung (Democratic Party of Korea), Rep. Kim Seok-ki (People Power Party), Rep. Ko Young-in (Democratic Party of Korea), and Rep. Bae Hyun-jin (People Power Party). On the Japanese side, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya and Takehiro Funakoshi, Director of Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were present.

In the meeting, Chairman Kim said, “I am glad that the relationship between the two countries has improved through the seven summits this year and can move towards a future-oriented relationship.” He added, “This improvement in relations has served as an opportunity to achieve close cooperation between Korea, the United States, and Japan.” He also stated, “I hope that next year, when South Korea, the United States, and Japan will simultaneously serve as members of the UN Security Council, we will work closely together to achieve a peaceful resolution to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.”

Prime Minister Kishida said, “Parliamentary exchanges, including the Korea-Japan Parliamentary Alliance, are a strong support for the bilateral relationship,” and added, “We will continue to strengthen communication between the governments and parliaments of the two countries so that the people of both countries can better realize the development of future-oriented relations between Korea and Japan.” “Let’s go out,” he said. However, it is known that no clear answer was given regarding the investigation of the truth about the Great Kanto Earthquake.