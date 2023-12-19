NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – The future of the Lower House in suspense

Christine Razanamahasoa is present during the inauguration ceremony of Andry Rajoelina, last Saturday

Barely invested with the powers of President of the Republic, Andry Rajoelina will have to make crucial decisions. Especially concerning the future of the National Assembly, which has been the scene of confusion for some time.

With the inauguration of President Andry Rajoelina last Saturday, one of his missions is to seek political stability as quickly as possible. This requires a government devoted to it and a Parliament that is predominantly partisan. Concerning this parliamentary majority and even if the IRDs are still the most numerous in the Senate and the National Assembly, the situation in the Lower House remains unclear. An evil that has been plaguing oranges for at least a year and the attempted motion of censure aborted, which nevertheless had the signature of one hundred and five deputies.

In the meantime, parliamentarians from the IRD group have left the ship to join the opposition, such as Jean Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa, who is nevertheless vice-president of the Chamber for the province of Fianarantsoa. He became the candidate of the “Antoko politika madio” party in the last presidential election. The MP for Ampanihy West, Keron Idealson, is also among those who left the IRD and joined the Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko camp. The latter was one of the first to leave the oranges when he was elected with the colors of the re-elected President of the Republic.

Early election

In the Senate, Herimanana Razafimahefa, president at the time, was dismissed for failing to comply with party instructions. A few months ago, Christine Razanamahasoa, President of the National Assembly, did not align with the instructions of the parliamentary group to initiate the mediation platform with the leaders of the ecumenical council of Christian churches.

Which earned him the expulsion and the wrath of his IRD peers.

During her speech for the closing of the second ordinary session of the National Assembly, Christine Razanamahasoa, despite her congratulations for the victory of President Rajoelina, reiterated that the mission of the PAN/FFKM platform continued to rather adapt to the regime who will settle down. Which only increases the confusion.

In principle, the mandate of Tsimbazaza’s parliamentarians ends next July. But the decision to dissolve it before its time cannot be ruled out, especially with all the uncertainty reigning in the National Assembly.

On the side of the law, Florent Rakotoarisoa, president of the High Constitutional Court, declares that in the political history of the country, there have already been early legislative elections, that it is a possibility, but that it is not not yet time to talk about it, unless a request from the Executive reaches the court.

In the event of a request, the president of the Court of Ambohidahy stipulates that the rule of law is that it is not appropriate to hold elections during rainy periods. However, he goes on to say that the High Court will scrupulously consider the grounds advanced by the petitioners if the petition reaches them.

With the current situation, President Andry Rajoelina has a decision to make regarding the future of the National Assembly. He can either wait until the end of the mandate of parliamentarians or hold an early election. The main issue in this decision lies in the method of appointing the next Prime Minister who, according to the law, is appointed by the President of the Republic, but according to the proposal of the majority group in Parliament.

Until now, the current government has not yet resigned so that Andry Rajoelina can set up a new government team. However, in 2019, Christian Ntsay’s gang submitted their resignation more quickly after the inauguration of the President of the Republic. The confusion in the National Assembly may be one of the reasons for this government waiting to resign.

Ravo Andriantsalama