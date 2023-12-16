National carriers are closely monitored

Photo Archive

A party out of danger. This is the challenge posed by users of national roads during this summer period. A period prone to accidents. Bus stations in other provinces from which transport vehicles serving Antananarivo depart are now closely monitoring drivers and cars to ensure the achievement of the objective. Strict measures have been taken to do this, in addition to awareness raising. This includes helping the cars that operate in each cooperative. “This is very important in order to avoid driver fatigue and to be able to alternate drivers. Note that there are now around one hundred and thirty-five vehicles leaving here every day, while there are only about one hundred and nine usually,” explained Fidy Ranaivoson, the manager of the Makis Andohatapenaka bus station. This decision was taken during a meeting relating to the increase in fares to the provinces of Mahajanga and Toamasina, an increase ranging from 5,000 ariary to 10,000 ariary.

Apart from this, drivers will also be made aware of the measures to be taken to protect passengers. The driver is on the front line in protecting the people he is transporting. “Drivers should first avoid dangerous overtaking, playing with their cell phones while driving and drinking alcohol,” emphasizes the manager.

Miora Raharisolo