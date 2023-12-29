National champion Napoli remains in free fall after another loss of points against Monza, penalty miss prevents worse

#National #champion #Napoli #remains #free #fall #loss #points #Monza #penalty #prevents #worse

Where is the Napoli of last season? The Italian national champion has dropped all the way to seventh place in the rankings and was again unable to win against Monza tonight. It survived a penalty after half an hour, but was unable to prepare anything after that. The match died a silent death: 0-0.

No goals, no spectacle, but another loss of points for the Italian champions Napoli.

They drew 0-0 at home against mid-table Monza and actually got away well, because halfway through the second half Matteo Pessina missed a penalty for the visitors. He weakly kicked the ball at the goalkeeper (watch above).

Due to the suspensions of attackers Matteo Politano and Victor Osimhen, the Neapolitans lacked strength up front. Substitute Gianluca Gaetano scored the winning goal in added time, but his attempt was kept out of bounds by visiting goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

In its last five games in Serie A, Napoli has only won once, meaning the reigning champions have dropped to seventh place in the standings with 28 points.

A new national title seems to have become virtually impossible. Napoli is already sixteen points behind leader Inter, which has played one match less and will visit Koni De Winter’s Genoa on Friday evening. Monza is eleventh with 22 points.

Fiorentina, which proved to be too strong for KRC Genk in the Conference League, is doing a lot better this season. Thanks to a goal from Luca Ranieri, La Viola won by the smallest difference against Torino, climbing to fourth place in the standings with 33 points. Torino is in the middle of the table with 24 points.