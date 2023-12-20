#National #Child #Guarantee #Action #Plan #approved #news.ORF.at

The black-green federal government approved the “National Action Plan for the Implementation of the European Guarantee for Children” in the Council of Ministers today.

The aim is to halve the number of children affected by poverty and social exclusion in Austria by 2030, as Social Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said. More than 600 – some of them existing – projects and measures are connected to the plan. The implementation should be continuously evaluated.

In Austria there is a “high level of social security,” said Rauch. “We want to bring people out where there is poverty.” Measures against child poverty in particular should not be seen as costs, but rather as opportunities.

The federal government has already achieved “a lot” in this regard; the Minister of Social Affairs referred to the introduced valorization of all social and family benefits and the 60 euro allowance for children at risk of poverty.

Rauch: Developed with the Ministry of Education and the Chancellery

Rauch believes that the action plan has found an “effective strategy” to combat child poverty and create better opportunities for children. The strategy was developed by the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Federal Chancellery and the Ministry of Education.

Youth State Secretary Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) also reported that the implementation report of the youth strategy had passed the Council of Ministers. In total there are 35 youth goals with 125 measures.