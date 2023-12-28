National coach Horst Hrubesch is thinking about saying goodbye

#National #coach #Horst #Hrubesch #thinking #goodbye

Horst Hrubesch has been the interim coach of the German women’s national team since October 7, 2023. Image: dpa / Sebastian Gollnow

Sport

An extraordinarily turbulent year is coming to an end for the DFB in 2023. After last year’s World Cup debacle, the men’s national team failed to counteract the negative trend. On the contrary: national coach Hansi Flick and the DFB team spiraled further and further into the abyss, and Julian Nagelsmann took over his job in September.

And things were no less modest for the women. After the strong European Championships last year and the men’s mixed performances, the pressure before the World Cup was even greater than for a German national team. Too big, apparently. For the women’s national team, the World Cup also ended after the preliminary round.

Drama for the DFB team around Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

However, the even greater drama only occurred after the tournament, when the then national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg called in sick after the World Cup and then went on vacation. It later became public that she had given lectures outside of football during this time instead of analyzing the tournament, which led to some irritation.

In November, the DFB finally terminated the contract with Voss-Tecklenburg; Horst Hrubesch had previously looked after the national team in her absence and then continued as interim coach.

Between 2018 and 2023, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg trained the German women’s national team.Image: dpa / Sebastian Gollnow

Under Hrubesch, the DFB team has recently gotten somewhat back on track, winning three of the last four games in the Nations League, so that the dream of qualifying for the Olympics continues. The final participants will then be determined in a final tournament in February.

DFB team: Horst Hrubesch talks about his physical condition

“We wanted France,” Hrubesch now told “Kicker” with regard to the upcoming opponent. “As hosts, they are at the Olympics anyway, so we can still qualify for the Olympics even if we lose in the semi-finals.”

Nevertheless, Hrubesch emphasized, qualifying for the Olympics is the secondary goal. First they want to win the Nations League.

On his approach to taking over the national team after the disappointing World Cup, he explained that he would be a “positive guy” and not look back. “That’s why I didn’t dwell on anything from the past, but instead listened to the team.”

What was crucial was that the team accepted him and that communication within the association and with the clubs went smoothly. “It worked from the first minute”said Hrubesch. “We gave the girls room to breathe and didn’t schedule one session after the other. Football is simple. It hasn’t changed either.”

Horst Hrubesch’s future is still unclear

What will happen next for Horst Hrubesch after the final tournament is not yet clear. So far he is only the interim coach of the national team. For him personally, it is also conceivable to lead the team to the 2025 European Championship. “Nobody has to persuade me,” said Hrubesch, explaining that he was having “a lot of fun” with the job. “I always ask my wife.”

However, due to his age, the job will also be more challenging. “But it’s also clear: I’m 72 years old and I realize that this also takes a toll on the substance.”said Hrubesch.

