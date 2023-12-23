National heavy snowfall warning and emergency response level 1 lifted… Temperature rises from daytime

#National #heavy #snowfall #warning #emergency #response #level #lifted.. #Temperature #rises #daytime

2023.12.23

[서울=뉴스핌] Reporter Hong Hong-young = The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDC) announced on the 23rd that the heavy snow warning was lifted in all regions of the country and the crisis warning level was lowered from ‘caution’ to ‘attention’. Emergency level 1 has also been lifted.

[제주=뉴스핌] Reporter Moon Mi-seon = A rental car is parked on the shoulder of the road as it has become difficult to pass on the mid-mountainous road due to heavy snow falling on Jeju on the 21st. 2023.12.21 [email protected]

The crisis alert level is level 4, ‘Attention – Caution – Alert – Serious’, and is raised to serious if large-scale damage occurs nationwide.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, the heavy snow warning was lifted for all regions as of midnight (midnight) on this day. On this day, less than 0.1 cm of snow is expected to fall mainly on the Jeju and Jeolla coasts, and tomorrow, about 5 cm of snow is expected to fall nationwide between dawn and afternoon.

The severe cold spell continues nationwide and a cold wave warning is in effect in most regions. The temperature this morning will be around -15 degrees, and other areas will be very cold around -10 degrees, but the temperature is expected to rise starting today. The lowest temperature expected on the 24th and 25th is between -8 and 2 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is between 3 and 10 degrees Celsius.

There were no casualties due to the cold wave until this day, but on the 21st, 12 people suffered from cold weather.

In Jeonbuk, Jeonnam, and Chungnam, where there was a lot of snow, 20 facilities, including livestock sheds, greenhouses, and fish farm houses, suffered damage.

As of 5 am on this day, 300 water meter freezing accidents occurred across the country, including 116 in Seoul, 80 in Gyeonggi, 34 in Incheon, and 17 in North Chungcheong Province. In the case of frozen water pipes, there were three cases in Seoul and three cases in Gyeonggi, but all were recovered.

57 sections of 4 national parks are under control, and there are no flight cancellations.

