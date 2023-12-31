national holidays will be celebrated for five days

#national #holidays #celebrated #days
There are two days left until the end of the year, and people are wondering when the next holiday and long weekend will be. The next and first holiday of the year will be Monday, January 1, 2024.
According to the calendar, the next long weekend is this January 1, which falls on Monday and, therefore, it will be a new long weekend.
Below are the dates of the holidays in 2024.
Holidays 2024
- Monday, January 1, New Year (inalienable)
- Friday March 29, Good Friday
- Saturday March 30, Holy Saturday
- Wednesday, May 1, Labor Day (inalienable)
- Tuesday, May 21, Day of Naval Glories
- Sunday, June 9, Primary Elections for Mayors and Governors (inalienable)
- Thursday, June 20, National Day of Indigenous Peoples
- Saturday June 29, Saint Peter and Saint Paul
- Tuesday, July 16, Day of the Virgin of Carmen
- Thursday, August 15, Assumption of the Virgin
- Wednesday, September 18, National Independence (unavoidable)
- Thursday, September 19, Day of the Glories of the Army (inalienable)
- Friday, September 20, added National Holidays Holiday
- Saturday, October 12, Meeting of Two Worlds
- Sunday, October 27, Municipal Elections, Regional Councilors and Regional Governors (non-waivable)
- Thursday, October 31, Day of the Evangelical and Protestant Churches
- Friday, November 1, All Saints’ Day
- Sunday, December 8, Immaculate Conception
- Wednesday, December 25, Christmas (unmissable)