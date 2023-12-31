national holidays will be celebrated for five days

#national #holidays #celebrated #days

There are two days left until the end of the year, and people are wondering when the next holiday and long weekend will be. The next and first holiday of the year will be Monday, January 1, 2024.

According to the calendar, the next long weekend is this January 1, which falls on Monday and, therefore, it will be a new long weekend.

Below are the dates of the holidays in 2024.

Holidays 2024

  • Monday, January 1, New Year (inalienable)
  • Friday March 29, Good Friday
  • Saturday March 30, Holy Saturday
  • Wednesday, May 1, Labor Day (inalienable)
  • Tuesday, May 21, Day of Naval Glories
  • Sunday, June 9, Primary Elections for Mayors and Governors (inalienable)
  • Thursday, June 20, National Day of Indigenous Peoples
  • Saturday June 29, Saint Peter and Saint Paul
  • Tuesday, July 16, Day of the Virgin of Carmen
  • Thursday, August 15, Assumption of the Virgin
  • Wednesday, September 18, National Independence (unavoidable)
  • Thursday, September 19, Day of the Glories of the Army (inalienable)
  • Friday, September 20, added National Holidays Holiday
  • Saturday, October 12, Meeting of Two Worlds
  • Sunday, October 27, Municipal Elections, Regional Councilors and Regional Governors (non-waivable)
  • Thursday, October 31, Day of the Evangelical and Protestant Churches
  • Friday, November 1, All Saints’ Day
  • Sunday, December 8, Immaculate Conception
  • Wednesday, December 25, Christmas (unmissable)
Also Read:  Who is the mysterious star of Bethlehem that shone at the birth of Jesus? Scientists explained what this cosmic phenomenon could be

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A French couple planned to “sacrifice” their son in Morocco
A French couple planned to “sacrifice” their son in Morocco
Posted on
Israel wants to control the Gaza-Egypt border, Netanyahu starts challenging Iran
Israel wants to control the Gaza-Egypt border, Netanyahu starts challenging Iran
Posted on
Last day at the weekly market for Ben and Bets
Last day at the weekly market for Ben and Bets
Posted on
TOP 3 “technological” gadgets that influenced me in 2023 – SMARTmania.cz
TOP 3 “technological” gadgets that influenced me in 2023 – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News