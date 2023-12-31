national holidays will be celebrated for five days

#national #holidays #celebrated #days

There are two days left until the end of the year, and people are wondering when the next holiday and long weekend will be. The next and first holiday of the year will be Monday, January 1, 2024.

According to the calendar, the next long weekend is this January 1, which falls on Monday and, therefore, it will be a new long weekend.

Below are the dates of the holidays in 2024.

Holidays 2024