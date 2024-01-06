National League on Friday – Bern beats ZSC in the shootout – Kloten has no chance again – Sport

#National #League #Friday #Bern #beats #ZSC #shootout #Kloten #chance #Sport

National League leader ZSC lost to Bern 2:3 away after a penalty shootout.

The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers win against Ambri 4-2 despite an early deficit.

Kloten lost 4-0 to Biel and suffered their 5th defeat in a row.

Bern – ZSC Lions 3:2 n.P.

SC Bern has once again inflicted defeat on the ZSC Lions. In an ultra-exciting penalty shootout, it was the Austrian Benjamin Baumgartner who decided the shootout with a shot into the crossbar with a total of 20 attempts. Events had come to a head in overtime when both teams missed top-class opportunities in the final seconds. The Lions took the lead twice in regular time and Bern equalized twice. When Joona Luoto made it 2-2 10 seconds before the second siren, ZSC goalie Simon Hrubec didn’t cut a happy figure for once. Despite the defeat, Zurich scored points for the 12th time in a row (32 out of 36 possible points).

Freiburg – Lausanne 4:3

Fribourg-Gottéron was able to further distance itself from its direct pursuer Lausanne (4th). Thanks to the 4:3 win in front of the home fans, the lead over the Vaudois is now 9 points. In addition, the Saanestädter Zug overtook and are now second. A few minutes before the end, Freiburg seemed to be safely leading 3-1 before Jason Fuchs brought the tension back with his 8th goal of the season (57th). The guests then tried everything, but were punished with the empty net to make it 2:4. Marcus Sörensen scored for the second time. The next goal by Théo Rochette a second before the siren definitely came too late.

Kloten – Biel 0:4

After the 7-1 defeat against Freiburg on Tuesday, Kloten suffered another serious defeat in the home game against Biel. After a balanced start, Yannick Rathgeb opened the score for the Zealanders in the 6th minute from a tight angle. Biel finally took over the scepter and increased to 4-0 by the 28th minute thanks to Beat Forster, Aleksi Heponiemi and the first National League goal from Luca Christen. The 25-year-old only extended his contract by one year on Thursday. After the 5th defeat in a row, Kloten’s skins are increasingly slipping away.

Lakers – Ambri 4:2

A double strike within 38 seconds brought Rapperswil-Jona to victory against Ambri in the middle of the game. Dominic Lammer and Nico Dünr went from 1:1 to 3:1 and completed the turnaround. From the home team’s point of view, the game started badly: After just 33 seconds, André Heim had put the guests in the lead. Ambri, who had to do without Dominic Zwerger and top scorer Inti Pestoni due to illness, was left with their shoes afterwards. Johnny Kneubühler managed to make it 2-3 in the 56th minute, but Dünner made everything clear with his second goal into the empty goal. While the Lakers can easily move away from Kloten in the table, the Leventiners suffered their second defeat this year.

Also played on Friday:

