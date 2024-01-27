National League on Friday – Rare defeats for Biel and Davos – Rare victory for Ambri – Sport

#National #League #Friday #Rare #defeats #Biel #Davos #Rare #victory #Ambri #Sport

For Biel (against ZSC) and Davos (against Bern), defeats in the National League have recently become rare.

The SCL Tigers celebrate a home win against the champions and can continue to hope for a play-in place.

Ambri defeats Lugano in extra time in the Ticino derby. HCL keeper Mikko Koskinen ensures a rarity.

ZSC Lions – Biel 4:1

In the last 6 games, the Bielers have only lost two points. Away against the ZSC Lions, the Zealanders had to leave the ice without any points for only the second time this year. Zurich’s opening goal was worth seeing. Jesper Fröden, who wore the top scorer’s helmet in place of the injured Denis Malgin, lifted the disc backhand over Biel keeper Harri Säteri. The match winner for the Lions was the Latvian Rudolfs Balcers, who not only made things clear with goals to make it 3-1 and 4-1 (50th/53rd), but also ended a dry spell that had lasted since December 9th.

Legend: Lost his jamming ZSC wing Rudolfs Balcers scores twice against Biel. Freshfocus/Claudio Thoma

Bern – Davos 4:2

Davos has had a similarly strong phase as EHC Biel. The Grisons have won 6 of the last 7 games, but they started the journey home from Bern without any points. In a long slow game that only picked up momentum towards the end, HCD managed to score the next goal 3 minutes before the end. Kristian Näkyvä defeated Philip Wüthrich with a slapshot after he had previously held on to SCB’s two-goal lead several times. Joona Luoto secured the victory for the hosts with a goal into the empty box shortly before the end. Bern thus stopped a series of 4 defeats.

SCL Tigers – Genf 4:2

The SCL Tigers are still on the rise. At home against the champions from Geneva, the Emmentalers celebrated their 3rd win in a row. With two unnecessary penalties, the guests gave the Tigers a double advantage, which Aleksi Saarela and Sean Malone converted into two goals within a minute (13th/14th). Before the end of the third, Julian Fehling made it 3-0 with a shorthander after Sami Vatanen lost his target. With one point behind 10th place, a play-in place is still within reach for the Tigers.

Ambri – English 2:1 nV

Ambri-Piotta is currently going through tough times. The home win almost two weeks ago against EHC Kloten was the Leventiners’ only sense of success so far this year. The narrow derby win against Lugano should therefore be good for morale. Michael Spacek secured Ambri’s victory in extra time after the hosts had previously had a goal disallowed in overtime due to goalkeeper interference. A rarity happened in an intense derby shortly before the end of the second third. After a meeting with Dominic Zwerger, Lugano keeper Mikko Koskinen had to take a shower. Verdict: Unsportsmanlike conduct.

Legend: Had to go through Ambris Dominic Zwerger in the said scene with Mikko Koskinen. Freshfocus/Michela Locatelli

The other games