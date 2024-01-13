National League on Friday – Third ZSC defeat in a row – Zug beats champions Geneva – Sport

#National #League #Friday #ZSC #defeat #row #Zug #beats #champions #Geneva #Sport

HC Davos inflicts leader ZSC Lions’ third defeat in a row.

Champions Geneva-Servette lost 3-0 at home to EV Zug.

The SCL Tigers win for the first time after 8 defeats in a row.

Freiburg, Lugano, Lausanne and Ajoie can also celebrate.

ZSC Lions – Davos 2:3 aet

The Lions simply cannot win against Davos: ZSC also has to leave the ice as a loser in the third direct duel of the season. Enzo Corvi made the decision in extra time after just 19 seconds with a powerful shot into the high corner. The hosts appeared dominant in regular time, but still had to make up for a deficit twice. Denis Hollenstein only managed to make it 2-2 with just under 3 minutes left. Despite the 3rd defeat in a row, the Lions remain leaders.

Geneva-Servette – Zug 0:3

Geneva-Servette lost 3-0 at home to EV Zug. In the 26th minute, Dario Simion scored against the run of play to make it 1-0; Attilio Biasca showed a good eye when making his assist. It was also Biasca who made the preliminary decision in the 51st minute when he quickly used a rebound. Fabrice Herzog put the lid on it shortly before the end (58). After 4 wins in a row, the “Grenats” once again had to leave the ice as losers, while Zug also won the third duel of the season with the champions.

Freiburg–Ambri 6:2

Fribourg-Gottéron continues to soar this year. The “Dragons” also won the fourth game in 2024 – at home against Ambri-Piotta they achieved a 6-2 win. It was also the 15th win in the 19th home game. After Samuel Walser’s early lead (3′), Dario Bürgler equalized for the guests (26′), but just 21 seconds later Jacob de la Rosa scored to make it 2-1 for the home team. Andreas Borgman increased the score to 3-1 in the second third, to which the Leventiners were unable to respond. While Gottéron is riding the wave of success, the Biancoblu are licking their wounds after their fifth defeat in a row.

Kloten – SCL Tigers 2:5

The SCL Tigers were finally able to win again after 8 defeats in a row. In Kloten they were able to breathe a sigh of relief thanks to a 5-2 win. The “Tigers” should have decided the game in the second half. Despite a goal shooting ratio of 21:7, the guests were “only” ahead 3:2. At least they managed to turn the game from 1:2 to 3:2 thanks to goals from Julian Dirt (29th) and Aleksi Saarela (39th). Dirt started the game 1-0 after just 13 seconds before Axel Simic (6th) and Marc Marchon (11th) let the Kloteners celebrate. The joy disappeared in the final third at the latest when Brian Zanetti (58th) and Julian Fehling (60th) made things clear with his hat trick.

Lausanne – Berne 4:1

Lausanne secured a clear home win against Bern. After an unexpected deficit in the 11th minute due to Joona Luoto, the French-speaking Swiss team turned things around. Tim Bozon (13th), Damien Riat (18th) and Miikka Salomäki (20th) turned the game around before the first break. There was no reaction from the Bernese in the second third, instead Lausanne continued to power forward. Michael Hügli (32nd) made the decision 4-1, SCB was too harmless on offense – the guests only recorded 12 shots in the entire game.

Lugano – Biel 3:2 nP

Lugano took the lead twice through Mark Arcobello, and Biel was able to respond twice. After Viktor Lööv’s equalizer in the 31st minute, the score was 2-2. Although the game continued to be played offensively, there were no further goals in regular time. Because no decision was made in extra time, the penalty shootout was necessary. There the Ticino team proved to be more hardened: 4 Luganesi were successful, while 2 from Biel failed. After 3 defeats in a row, Lugano finds its way back to winning.

Ajoie – Rapperswil-Jona 4:3 nV

In the basement duel, bottom team Ajoie narrowly and late prevailed against Rapperswil-Jona. In extra time, Dimytro Timaschow scored the victory after a nice combination from the Jurassians. In the middle third there was a rain of goals within a short time: Frédérik Gauthier reacted to the Lakers’ 2-1 by Petr Cajka (28th) just 39 seconds later, and another 54 seconds later the Lakers were leading again thanks to a goal from Roman Cervenka. Ajoie only equalized again with a minute left.

Overview National League