National League on Saturday – Honka shoots Geneva into luck – Biel continues to do well in stocking sports

Geneva-Servette wins the direct duel for sixth place in the National League against HC Davos 4-3 after extra time.

Biel defeated Ajoie 5:3 and celebrated its sixth win from the last eight games.

Fribourg-Gottéron lost a 2-0 lead against the SCL Tigers, but still left the ice as the winner.

Davos – Geneva 3:4 nV

The duel between HCD and Geneva-Servette in the Davos ice rink was also a meeting of two strong teams. The people of Graubünden recently stringed together four victories in a row, the French-speaking Swiss team came with three successes in a row. The home team got off to a better start in the game. After 139 seconds, Andres Ambühl brought his colors into the lead. It was the veteran’s first National League goal since mid-November. Geneva’s reaction followed in the starting third: Simon Le Coultre (12th) and Valtteri Filppula (20th) turned the game around for the guests.

Shortly after half-time, Simon Knak caught Geneva goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuora between the legs. The Finn was signed due to the absences of Robert Mayer and Gauthier Descloux. Since both teams were successful in the final third, the game had to be decided in extra time. In this, Julius Honka made the decision in Geneva’s favor in the majority.

Legend: Julius Honka was responsible for the decision. Freshfocus/Roger Albrecht

Biel – Ajoie 5:3

HC Ajoie was unable to carry the momentum from the 5-1 win against the SCL Tigers on Friday evening. There was a 3:5 defeat against EHC Biel. The game had started promisingly for the Jurassians in Seeland. Frédérik Gauthier capitalized after strong preparatory work from Daniel Audette (14th). The Biel team’s reaction followed in the middle third: Tino Kessler (35th), Mike Künzle (40th) and Toni Rajala (40th) punished the Wohlwend team’s carelessness mercilessly within 15 seconds. Ajoie were able to reduce the 1:4 deficit to 3:4 in the final third, but the turnaround was no longer successful. It is the sixth win from the last eight games for the runner-up.

SCL Tigers – Freiburg 2:3

Second-placed Fribourg-Gottéron lived up to its role as favorite in the starting third in the Langnau Ilfishalle. First Christoph Bertschy caught Tigers goalkeeper Stéphane Charlin between the legs (8th minute), shortly before the first half break Lucas Wallmark made it 2-0. The Langnauers, who had recently suffered seven defeats in a row, did not let themselves be disturbed by the deficit. Vili Saarijärvi (29th) and Harri Pesonen (46th) brought the home team back into the game. But Langnau’s happiness didn’t last long. Four minutes later, Wallmark put the Saanestadt team back in the lead, and this lasted until the end of the game.

Overview National League

Radio SRF 1, bulletin from 9:00 p.m., January 6th, 2024; gam

