National League on Thursday – EVZ beats ZSC in the top game – Lakers turn wild basement duel – Sport

In the National League, EV Zug won the top battle against the ZSC Lions 3-2 after extra time.

The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers turned a 1:3 deficit into a 5:3 win at home against Kloten.

Davos wins against Biel after penalties, Ajoie dupes SC Bern in extra time.

ZSC – Zug 2:3 nV

The ZSC Lions lose the top battle against EV Zug and thus the first home game after the death of cult reporter Walter Scheibli. Zug’s top scorer Marc Michaelis decided the game after a minute and a half in overtime with one man more on the ice. Until shortly before the break in the second period, the Central Swiss team seemed to be comfortably ahead with a 2-0 lead. But then Sven Andrighetto scored in the power play for Zurich, who had only strengthened in the middle third, to make it 1-2. In the third period, Denis Malgin equalized (49′) before injury time went into injury time. Because the Lions lost out in this one, they suffered their first defeat after eight consecutive wins.

Legend: Commemorated the late cult reporter Walter Scheibli. The ZSC fans before the game against Zug. KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

Lakers – Kloten 5:3

Liberation for the Lakers in the 6-point game against table neighbors Kloten. The hosts started well and deservedly had a 1-0 lead after the first 20 minutes. But in the middle third, the airport townspeople suddenly woke up: Within 10 minutes, Kloten turned the game from 0:1 to 3:1, with young striker Mischa Ramel scoring a double goal. In the power play, Sandro Zangger scored his first goal of the season just before the second break. In the final third, the guests damaged themselves again with penalties. When two Kloteners were out, Jordan Schroeder equalized to make it 3-3 (47′). As a result, the Lakers had the upper hand again and added two more goals.

Davos – Biel 4:3 nP

3rd direct duel, 3rd home win: Davos’ Valentin Nussbaumer made the home crowd cheer with his sunk penalty against Joren van Pottelberghe. Kristian Näkyvä saved coach Josh Holden’s team into extra time with a double in the final third after Biel’s Toni Rajala had given the visitors a 3-1 lead four seconds before the second siren. With the victory, the HCD increased its lead over the Zealanders to 7 points. Biel failed to win a game after an additional loop 4:3 for the 4th time in a row.

Freiburg – Lugano 3:0

In the match between Freiburg and Lugano, two recently victorious teams from the top 6 of the National League met. After the last four duels all went to Ticino, Freiburg broke the “Lugano curse” thanks to a confident home win. The “Dragons” dominated the game with almost twice as many shots on goal. However, the home fans had to wait a long time for their first celebration: it was only 12 seconds before the second break that the can opener fell through Lucas Wallmark’s 9th goal of the season. Andrej Bykov and Jacob de la Rose increased in the final third.

The other games

Bern – Ajoie 2:3 n.V.: Ajoie returned to winning ways with a surprising away win in Bern. The Jurassians presented twice, but still had to serve detention. In extra time, Guillaume Asselin scored the celebrated winning goal after 2 minutes.

Ajoie returned to winning ways with a surprising away win in Bern. The Jurassians presented twice, but still had to serve detention. In extra time, Guillaume Asselin scored the celebrated winning goal after 2 minutes. SCL Tigers – Lausanne 1:3: The Langnauers suffered their fourth defeat in a row after 60 minutes at home against fourth-placed Lausanne. 40 seconds before the end, Julian Fehling was able to reduce the score to 1:2, only a short time later Lausanne restored their two-goal lead.

The Langnauers suffered their fourth defeat in a row after 60 minutes at home against fourth-placed Lausanne. 40 seconds before the end, Julian Fehling was able to reduce the score to 1:2, only a short time later Lausanne restored their two-goal lead. Ambri – Geneva 2:0

