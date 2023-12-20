NATIONAL MEDIATION GROUP – A reflection on the country’s ills is necessary

Only peace can allow the country to rebuild itself. This is the position of the National Mediation Group (GNM) which becomes the National Mediation and Reflection Group (GNMR) to get the Big Island out of the crisis. This change of name is not insignificant because the GNMR will no longer limit itself to mediation but will at the same time reconvert itself into a think tank to discuss the ills which have plagued the country for a long time, and especially after the recent electoral period. Hery Rakotomanana, former president of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and member of the group, states that for appeasement, it is imperative to return to the discussion table which is the only way to lead to peace to achieve the reconstruction of Madagascar. “Only peace guarantees the sustainable development of the country,” he explained to “Vaniala” Ankadivato, during a press briefing held by the GNMR.

Awareness

During this press briefing, the national mediation and reflection group launched an appeal to all those responsible to focus more on the interest of the majority and act for the general interest.

However, since its formation a few months ago, the GNMR has never been able to bring together the stakeholders on the same table, like all the mediation platforms, whether that of the FFKM or that initiated by Christine Razanamahasoa , President of the National Assembly.

However, the national group includes several former senior state officials, such as Kolo Roger, former prime minister. The problem with the GNMR lies in the lack of enforceability. He cannot order the stakeholders to meet, especially after President Andry Rajoelina assumes his second term. He, who has always refused to play the game of mediation. Concrete actions are therefore still pending from the GNMR.

Ravo Andriantsalama