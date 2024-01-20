National player Laporte settles with the Saudi league – NEWSZONE

#National #player #Laporte #settles #Saudi #league #NEWSZONE

Football in Saudi Arabia is booming! 💰 But many highly paid stars seem to be anything but happy.

The Spanish national player Aymeric Laporte has been playing for Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr for six months – previously at ManCity. In an interview with the newspaper “AS” he says that there are “many players who are unhappy”. But why? 🤔

Laporte says that in Saudi Arabia “everything is taken lightly”: There is a lack of “seriousness” to work sensibly with experienced top stars.

Those responsible would don't always stick to agreements : "You negotiate something, and then after you sign it they don't accept it. They fight you… That's one thing I don't know from Europe."

He also criticizes the fact that… quite a bit of time in the car spends getting from A to B. In matters life quality Laporte "expected something different".

The Spaniard probably imagined it would be easier to really arrive in Saudi Arabia: "For my part, I saw that they were trying to get you involved, but then that happened there is also everyday life, and that is different".

They do take care of us, but not enough for my taste.

Football in Saudi Arabia: Is it all about the money?

Laporte didn’t answer that exactly. But he says that many players “didn’t come here just for football.” Some players are happy with that. But he wants something that goes beyond “the economic part”.

Laporte has a contract with Al-Nassr until 2026. He cannot say exactly whether he wants to stay that long. He wanted to wait and see first. But: “If I am disappointed in such a short time, you ask yourself what you should do.”

Btw: England star Jordan Henderson moved from Liverpool FC to Al-Ettifaq in the summer. He was probably no longer in the mood for Saudi Arabia – and is now playing for Ajax Amsterdam.

