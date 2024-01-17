NATIONAL POLICE – Priority to probity and good governance

Fight against corruption and good governance. The Controller General of Police Herilala Rakotoarimanana, Minister of Public Security, includes these two points in the list of his priorities.

The new Minister of Public Security and his predecessor, Inspector General of Police Fanomezantsoa Randrianarison, opened the handover ceremony. The ceremony took place at the meeting room of the said department in Ampefiloha, yesterday, late morning. After signing the handover documents, the two general officers of the National Police respectively gave a speech.

After handing over to his successor, Inspector General of Police Randrianarison indicated, “it was important to carry out the handover the day after your appointment, since there is no time to lose. There are the objectives to be achieved in one hundred days, decreed by the President of the Republic, to be achieved.”

Police Controller General Rakotoarimanana translates, precisely, into a program of immediate actions, the objectives to be achieved in one hundred days for the National Police. A program which “is also based on the three pillars of the President’s second term”. The new Minister of Public Security emphasizes that “the National Police have an important role to play”. To the establishment of lasting security, he adds “to the missions” of the National Police “righteousness and good governance”.

Achievable goals

The application of the Internal Anti-Corruption Policy (PILCC) within the National Police is thus included in Minister Rakotoarimanana’s action program. A subject that he masters, given that from 2020 to 2022 he was the director of the Fight against Corruption and Discipline within the Ministry of Public Security.

Also on the list of priorities of the new Minister of Public Security, to be achieved in the next hundred days, is the fight against rape and sexual assault against children. An alignment with the toughening of the repression of these odious acts, desired by Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic. Strengthening the fight against gender-based violence is also included in this program of immediate actions. Without forgetting the strengthening of the fight against insecurity in rural and urban areas.

In the area of ​​good governance, Police Controller General Rakotoarimanana includes among his priorities the improvement of the passport issuance procedure. It adds the acceleration of the procedure for studying the files and cases of people who wish to emigrate. Likewise, for individuals or legal entities who want to work or invest in Madagascar.

As Inspector General of Police Rafanomezantsoa points out, the image of the National Police has clearly improved vis-à-vis public opinion in recent years. “The new infrastructure and the increase in the number of new recruits have also allowed us to strengthen local security throughout the territory,” he adds. To hear him say, Minister Rakotoarimanana intends to continue this momentum and do better. Achieving sustainable security, improving the service offered to citizens and breaking corruption are entirely achievable objectives.