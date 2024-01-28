National School Olympiads Calendar 2024 – sources

#National #School #Olympiads #Calendar #sources

The national stages of the 2024 school Olympiads will take place, mostly, after April 20, in the last days of courses in module 4, according to the calendar of the national school Olympiads obtained from Edupedu.ro sources.

Most of the county phases of the school Olympics would be organized on March 9, 10, 16, 17 or 23, according to the calendar consulted by Edupedu.ro.

Most national stages are held after April 22, during the last week of module 4 courses, others start on the first day of spring break (Saturday, April 27) or are held either before or after the break.

When would the county and national phases of the school Olympics be in the 2023-2024 school year

Romanian Language and Literature Olympiad (OLLR) 2024: The county stages would be organized on March 9, 2024, according to the document consulted by Edupedu.ro.

The national stage for secondary schools would be between May 8 and 12 in Bacău

The national stage for high school is between April 24 and 28 in Suceava

The stage for schools/sections with teaching in minority languages ​​and for the diaspora has the county stage on March 16 and the national stage between April 18-21, in Arad.

National Mathematics Olympiad, grades V – XII: between February 10 and 25 the local stages are held. The county phase is on March 10. Between May 9 and 12, 2024 is the national phase in Vaslui for grades V-VI, between April 2 and 7 in Vaslui for grades VII-VIII and between April 2 and 7 in Târgu Mureș for grades IX-XII.

National History Olympiad 2024: The county phase will be organized on March 16. Between April 27 and May 1, in Brașov, is the national phase.

National Geography Olympiad, grades VIII – XII: The county phases are held on March 16. The national stage is on April 26 – May 1, in Constanța, according to the calendar consulted by Edupedu.ro.

National English Language Olympiad 2024: on March 16, the county stage is held – written, on the 23rd is the oral test. The national phase would be in Hunedoara, taking place on April 27 – May 1.

We remind you that course module 4 starts on Monday, February 19, 2024, respectively Monday, February 26, 2024, or Monday, March 4, 2024, at the decision of the county school inspectorates/of the Bucharest municipality, as the case may be, and lasts until Friday, April 26, 2024. Spring break begins on April 27, 2024 and ends on Tuesday, May 7, according to the structure of the current school year, 2023-2024.

National French Language Olympiad 2024: on March 23 is the county. Between April 26 and 30 is the national phase, held in Iasi.

National Physics Olympiad: The county phase is on March 9. The national phase is between April 21 and 26, in Brașov.

National Chemistry Olympiad: The county phase is on March 16, and the national phase between April 28 and May 2 in Buzău.

National Biology Olympiad: the county stages are on March 16. The city for the national stage scheduled for April 20-25 has not yet been decided.

National Informatics Olympiad: the county stage is on March 17. Between April 22 and 26 is the national competition for secondary school students, in Iasi. On March 16th is the county fair for high school students and between April 22nd and 27th it would be the national fair for them, in Bucharest.

“Reading as a Life Skill” Olympiad 2024 (OLAV) for high school: Test A on April 19-23, 2024, and Test B on May 23-26, 2024, in Bistrita.

Romance languages ​​Olympiad – Spanish, Italian, Portuguese: the county phase, on March 23, the national phase on April 26-30, in Iasi. On April 13, it would be county language, separately from Italian as mother tongue, according to the calendar consulted by Edupedu.ro.

Olympiad of classical languages ​​- ancient Greek, Latin: the county phase, on March 17, the national phase on April 25-28, 2024, in Timișoara.

National Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad 2024: the county stage would be on April 20, and the national stage on May 24-29 in Iasi.

Applied Informatics Olympiad – AcadNet: The local stage would be on February 3, the county stage on March 9, and the national stage – between May 11 and 15, in Bucharest.

National Linguistic Olympiad “Solomon Marcus”: On February 24, the county stage would be set, on March 29-31 – the national stage, in Ploiești.

National Junior Science Olympiad 2024: The county stage, on May 18, and the national stage – on August 26-31, in Râmnicu Vâlcea.

National Olympiad of Argumentation, Debate and Critical Thinking “Young people debate”: In the months of March-April 2024, the county stages would be established, and the national stage, with an unfixed date for now, will be organized in Bucharest.

National Junior Debating Olympiad (VII-VIII): In the months of March-April 2024, the county stages would be established, and the national stage, with an as yet unfixed date in May, will be organized in Oradea.

Cyber ​​Security Olympiad 2024: On March 2nd would be the county stage and on May 22-25th the national stage, in the Capital.

Informatics Olympiad for teams: on February 17, the zonal stage would take place, after the school, local and county phases have taken place. The national is on February 28 – March 2 at Piatra Neamț.

Innovation and Digital Creation Olympiad – infoeducation 2024: The local stage, between March 1 and 20; the county stage, May 20-26, and the national stage on July 29 – August 3 in Focșani.

National Olympiads in the Technologies curriculum area: the county stages are set for March 16 for the 14 competitions. National stages – on April 26-30, in the counties of Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Mureș, Satu Mare, Vaslui and Tulcea.

Olympiad of Religion (Orthodox worship): the county stage would take place on April 13, and the national stage on May 8-12, 2024; for middle school, in Focșani, for high school – in Piatra Neamț.

Olympiad of Religion (Roman Catholic cult) 2024: The county stage would take place on March 16, and the national stage on April 24-26, in Târgu Mureș.

Olympiad in Instrumental, Vocal Interpretation and Theoretical Studies (music, grades IX-XII): In March there would be the school stages and on April 17-21 the national stage in Craiova.

Instrumental Interpretation Olympiad 2024 (music, grades V-VIII): In March, there would be the regional stage and on April 25-28 the national stage, in Suceava.

National Olympiad of Pedagogy – Psychology (pedagogic high schools): The county phase would take place on March 22, and on April 19-22 (trial A) and April 25-28, 2024 (trial B) – the national phase, in Buzău.

The calendar is being updated.

Several local and county stages were recently announced by school inspectorates. The appointments come in the absence of an official calendar and updated organizational regulations to be announced by the Ministry of Education so far.

For example, for the last school year, the calendars of school Olympiads and competitions and school sports competitions were published on January 20, 2023.

Days off for teachers involved in the Olympics, as provided by the collective labor agreement

Teachers who work on weekends or public holidays benefit from 2 days off for each day worked, according to the provisions of the collective labor agreement. The two days off for each day worked on the weekend will be granted over the next 30 days, according to the previously cited source.

Teaching staff who participate in the organization and conduct of school olympiads and competitions, held on weekly rest days/legal holidays, benefit from 2 paid days off for each day worked, as shown in the collective labor agreement.

