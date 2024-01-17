National Smoke-Free Week takes place from January 21 to 27, 2024 in Canada

#National #SmokeFree #Week #takes #place #January #Canada

National Smoke-Free Week (NSSF) takes place next week, from Sunday January 21 to Saturday January 27. Since 1977, the SNSF has been celebrated every year in Canada in January.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ – The goals of the week are to inform Canadians about the health effects of smoking and to help people quit smoking.

Fast facts about smoking in Canada

• There are still 3.8 million smokers in Canada, which currently represents a smoking prevalence of 12% (2022 Canadian Community Health Survey, 12 years and older). In 1965, 50% of Canadians smoked, 61% of whom were men.

• Tobacco remains the leading preventable cause of illness and death in Canada, with 46,000 deaths per year, or approximately 30% of all cancer deaths.

• Direct health care costs related to tobacco are estimated at $5.4 billion per year.

• High rates of vaping among youth are extremely concerning. In the 2021-2022 school year, 24% of Canadian high school students in grades 10 to 12 (secondary 3 to 5) were vaping, compared to 9% seven years earlier (2014-2015 school year).

• Much remains to be done to achieve the goal of tobacco consumption below 5% by 2035.

Representatives of the Canadian Cancer Society are available to discuss issues relating to tobacco control in general, including necessary policy measures, and to provide advice on helping people quit smoking.

Publication Health Index: 2024-01-17 – Number of visits since publication: 25

Read on Health Index:

Also Read:  Video: A woman in serious condition after being hit by a taxi in the exclusive Metrolínea lane in Puerta del Sol in Bucaramanga, Santander

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The United States once again includes the Houthi rebels on its list of terrorist groups
The United States once again includes the Houthi rebels on its list of terrorist groups
Posted on
subsidy of 100 euros/hectare – conditions, necessary documents
subsidy of 100 euros/hectare – conditions, necessary documents
Posted on
Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL
Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL
Posted on
Colon and rectal cancer are the leading causes of cancer death in younger adults – Telemundo New York (47)
Colon and rectal cancer are the leading causes of cancer death in younger adults – Telemundo New York (47)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News