National Smoke-Free Week takes place from January 21 to 27, 2024 in Canada

National Smoke-Free Week (NSSF) takes place next week, from Sunday January 21 to Saturday January 27. Since 1977, the SNSF has been celebrated every year in Canada in January.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ – The goals of the week are to inform Canadians about the health effects of smoking and to help people quit smoking.

Fast facts about smoking in Canada

• There are still 3.8 million smokers in Canada, which currently represents a smoking prevalence of 12% (2022 Canadian Community Health Survey, 12 years and older). In 1965, 50% of Canadians smoked, 61% of whom were men.

• Tobacco remains the leading preventable cause of illness and death in Canada, with 46,000 deaths per year, or approximately 30% of all cancer deaths.

• Direct health care costs related to tobacco are estimated at $5.4 billion per year.

• High rates of vaping among youth are extremely concerning. In the 2021-2022 school year, 24% of Canadian high school students in grades 10 to 12 (secondary 3 to 5) were vaping, compared to 9% seven years earlier (2014-2015 school year).

• Much remains to be done to achieve the goal of tobacco consumption below 5% by 2035.

Representatives of the Canadian Cancer Society are available to discuss issues relating to tobacco control in general, including necessary policy measures, and to provide advice on helping people quit smoking.

