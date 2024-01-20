NATIONAL SPORTS ACADEMY – “The project will soon be launched”, according to Haja Resampa

Haja Resampa, Minister of Youth and Sports.

It was mentioned during the first Council of Ministers of the new Christian Ntsay government, last Wednesday, that a “National Academy of high-level sports will soon be set up”.

“As its name suggests, it will differ from ANS Ampefilofa, being a training academy intended for young high-level athletes. It’s a presidential project. Its main mission is to prepare high-level athletes for international competitions, whether at home or abroad,” underlined the Minister of Youth and Sports, André Haja Resampa, reappointed during the recent appointment. .

“The objective is above all to raise the technical level of our athletes. As for the realization of the project, the President of the Republic is in the process of concocting and planning everything. The project should be completed as quickly as possible. Its launch should therefore be included in the next hundred days,” explains the boss of Place Goulette. This academy was originally planned to be built in Imerintsiatosika before the Island Games. “Since we had to concentrate last year on the organization of the Island Games, we will now ensure the continuity of the work,” reassures the first person responsible for sport in Madagascar.

Serge Rasanda

