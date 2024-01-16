#National #Teacher #Council #District #Conference #LOCAL #IDUKKI

Thodupuzha: National Teachers’ Council District Conference was held at Thodupuzha BMS office. District President Anil Kumar presided over the meeting and State Vice President R. Gigi inaugurated. He said that the left-wing teachers’ organizations are not ready to respond to the left-wing government, which says that the treasury is empty and is giving favors to its favourites, and is hiding in the shadow of the administration. Secretary Binu J. Kaimal inaugurated. BMS Regional Secretary Jayan, NGO Sangh State Joint Secretary VK Sajan, O.R. Anoop, KGO Sangh State Vice President V.K. Biju, Kerala Forest Protective Sangh State Secretary Joseph Varghese and Pensioners Sangh District President Saraladevi spoke.

District Treasurer K.K. The organizational conference under the chairmanship of Suresh, Hari R., member of the state committee. Vishwanath inaugurated. In the afternoon, district president Anil Kumar inaugurated the farewell meeting chaired by district vice president Vipin Viswanathan. The conference felicitated Kerala University Senator Paul Raj, artist Induja Praveen and outstanding sports teacher Sunil Kumar.