National team loses second friendly against Germany – Handball

Portugal defeated in the last rehearsal for the European Championship

This Saturday, the National Team lost the second preparatory game against Germany (31-35) at the Wunderino Arena (Kiel), in what was the final test before their debut in the European Championship, which will take place on German soil from the 10th to the 28th. of January.

After being defeated on Thursday (33-34), the team led by Paulo Pereira started the match well but was later punished with too many two-minute exclusions (four, compared to just one for the opponent), which weighed on the result. At half-time, Portugal lost by five goals (15-20).

In the second half, the Heroes of the Sea tried to reduce the deficit but the experienced German team seemed to have their operations under control. But Portugal never gave up and Pedro Portela put the result just one goal away (28-29) ten minutes from the end. The home team then woke up again and didn’t make it easy until the end, closing the score with a four-goal lead (35-31), in a meeting with 10,000 spectators.

With 9 goals, Kiko Costa was Portugal’s top scorer. On the German side, Juri Knorr stood out, with 6 goals.

See game sheet here

The next game is already coming, on Thursday (5pm), against Greece at the start of their participation in the European Championship. The Czech Republic and Denmark will then follow in the group stage, with the top two teams advancing to the Main Round.

By Diogo Jesus

