NATIONAL TRANSPORT – Low numbers of vacationers

Christmas vacation is here for some private school students. Some are still in the last stage of the first term, such as those in public schools and some private ones. This is perhaps also one of the reasons why there are not yet many vacationers. According to one observation, very few people seem about to go on vacation near the Maki bus station. A station manager says so. “For the moment, sellers in the region are filling the cars entering the Maki bus station in Andohatapenaka,” noted Gabriel Randrianary, logistics and security manager at the station, yesterday. Therefore, those who enter here also leave the area, movement is still restricted. “Depending on the number of cooperatives in operation, most of these traders are people from Mahajanga and Toamasina,” said this official. They go up to the capital to stock up on goods to sell during the holidays.

Even though the cooperatives have increased the number of vehicles circulating during the festival, there are still few passengers, compared to the festivals that will follow. “Currently, the increase in the number of people using this station is around 10 to 15 percent,” the official continued. This is also confirmed by the large number of people filling the city center, with the aim of purchasing products in the various markets, toys, clothes, sweets and essential necessities for the holidays.

Miora Raharisolo

