NATIVITY DAY – Christmas celebrated with family

The family meal was a moment of joy for the households

The Christmas celebration resulted, as usual, in full churches. The places were insufficient that several people had to stand outside, mentioning only the side of the Roman Apostolic Catholic Church (Ecar) Soavimasoandro, and the FJKM Ivandry. This Monday was a moment of grace and happiness for all Christians. An opportunity for families to meet for various reasons, all in total peace and quiet. The churches were packed, men and women almost dressed in their best clothes to celebrate the birth of their savior, who is little Jesus.

The color red, blue, or white does not expire yet for this great celebration. Happiness reigned and everyone had the serenity they wanted. “Avia ry mino” and “haleluia” by Handel resonated in almost every building to mark this great celebration. Also, the distribution of chocolate or candy is still relevant in churches, to mark the celebration and above all to bring more joy to the vulnerable.

Party fervor

Others, on the other hand, wanted to spend time with family, meet in a single family home, share a meal, play together, and take part in sharing gifts. Families have even rented a private villa so they can celebrate in peace. All this after the ecumenical worship of the churches. “We have prepared several games, such as the swimming pool for the little ones and karaoke for everyone. A meeting for a small reunion after all, we are taking the time to meet after long months of not seeing each other,” adds Lalaina Ramanandrasoa, a fifty-year-old who shared the party with her children and grandchildren.

There are those who planned a picnic, and places like Ambohijatovo, Analakely and Anosy were bulging with people. The children were able to enjoy games such as rides, electric cars and also bouncy castles, and many others. Apart from the light entertainment of Antaninarenina, all these places also experienced the fervor of the festival in peace and quiet.

Despite the rain at the end of the day, local residents tried to have a pleasant time, to also take a step back from the hardness of life. “It’s an opportunity that presents itself to try to regain more strength in the face of the harshness of life. The rain was never a problem since yesterday (Editor’s note: December 24), in the evening,” added Manoa, a young man in Analakely, yesterday.

Miora Raharisolo