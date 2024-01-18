NATO announces its largest military exercise since the Cold War: 90 thousand soldiers will be mobilized

#NATO #announces #largest #military #exercise #Cold #War #thousand #soldiers #mobilized

NATO indicated this Thursday that around 90,000 soldiers from its Member States and Sweden will participate in the largest military exercise of the Atlantic Alliance in Europe “in decades”, called ‘Steadfast Defender 2024’, which will begin next week and will last until May.

“It will be the largest NATO exercise in decades, with the participation of approximately 90,000 soldiers from the 31 allied (countries) and our good partner Sweden”declared the Supreme Commander of the Alliance for Europe (SACEUR), General Christopher G. Cavoli.

The military officer reported this during a press conference following the two-day meeting of the defense chiefs of the allied countries held in Brussels between Wednesday and today.

“The alliance will demonstrate its ability to strengthen the Euro-Atlantic area through the transatlantic movement of forces from North America. This reinforcement will take place during a simulated scenario of emerging conflict” against an adversary, Cavoli explained.

The exercise will be “a clear demonstration of our unitystrength and resolve to protect each other, to protect our values ​​and the rules-based international order,” he added.

The president of the NATO Military Committee, Rob Bauer, highlighted that the 90,000 soldiers who will participate in ‘Steadfast Defender 2024’ represent “a record number of troops” that can be mobilized for an exercise.

The United Kingdom will send 20,000 troops from the Army, Naval Forces and Air Force to these military maneuvers, as confirmed on Monday by the British Minister of Defense, Grant Shapps.

The British Defense Minister revealed that some 16,000 military personnel, with tanks, artillery and helicopters, will be deployed by the British Army in Eastern Europe as part of the alliance’s aforementioned military exercise, which will be carried out in preparation to repel a potential Russian aggression.

The British Navy will deploy more than 2,000 troops distributed among eight ships and submarines, and more than 400 marine commandos will be sent to the Arctic Circle.

Sources from the Ministry of Defense revealed to local media that the exercise will serve as preparation against a potential invasion by any aggressor of any Member State, with Russia and terrorism today as the main threats.