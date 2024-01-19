NATO commander: prepare everyone, we will go to war with Moscow – Infostart.hu

  • NATO commander: prepare everyone, we will go to war with Moscow Infostart.hu
  • In February, NATO and Russia may become tense, 90,000 soldiers are on standby Index.hu
  • One of NATO’s most powerful people said: war with Russia could come, the civilian population must also prepare for this Portfolio
  • A hundred-kilometer corridor that could lead to another armed conflict on Russia’s border Infostart.hu
  • It would not hurt the civilian population to prepare for a war as well – says the chairman of NATO’s military commission to Euronews Magyar
