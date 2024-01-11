‘NATO is dead’: Trump vows US will ‘never’ help EU if attacked

“You have to understand that if Europe is attacked, we will never come to help you and support you,” according to Thierry Breton, a member of the French European Commission (EC), in 2020. D. Trump stated this to EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

“By the way, NATO is dead, and we (USA – aut.) will withdraw, we will withdraw from NATO,” D. Trump added, also according to T. Breton.

And in Brussels, according to Politico, there is fear about the possibility that D. Trump will return to the post of the US president.

Proposes to increase the budget for weapons production in the block

T. Breton, as a member of the EC responsible for the EU’s industrial policy and defense agenda, aims for the EU to increase its self-defense capabilities during Russia’s war in Ukraine. On Tuesday in the European Parliament, he proposed 100 billion. euros to increase the fund for weapons production in the bloc.

“So now more than ever we know we’re alone. We are members of NATO, almost all of us, of course, have allies, but we have no other option but to drastically increase this fund to be ready for anything that happens,” he added.

The US presidential election will be held in 2024. in November.

