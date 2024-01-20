NATO Leader: Prepare for War Against Russia

#NATO #Leader #Prepare #War #Russia

US troops take part in joint NATO exercises in Romania, March 31, 2023. Photo/AP

BRUSSEL – The NATO bloc must prepare for a major conflict with Russia, which would require mass mobilization of civilians as well as rapid expansion of industrial production to sustain the war effort.

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer warned this after a meeting of NATO defense chiefs in Brussels on Thursday (18/1/2024).

He urged the bloc to prepare for a major conflict with Moscow within the next 20 years.

“We have to realize that we cannot live in peace. And that’s why we’re preparing for conflict with Russia,” Bauer said.

He emphasized, “It started from there. The realization that not everything can be planned and not everything will be an interesting thing in the next 20 years.”

The official warned a potential conflict would require focused efforts not only from NATO’s own militaries but also from industry and civilians in member countries.

“You have to be able to return to an industrial base that is capable of producing weapons and ammunition quickly enough for the conflict to continue if you are in it,” he stressed.

He stressed, “We need to be better prepared across the spectrum. You have to have a system to find more people in case of war, whether it happens or not. Then you talk about mobilization, reserves or conscription.”