NATO’s military leader calls for attitude: anything can happen at any time

Photo by Johanna Geron (/Scanpix).

The head of NATO’s military committee, Rob Bauer, said on Wednesday that a “whole-of-society approach” is needed to strengthen common defense and support Ukraine, which is battling Russia.

“The responsibility for freedom does not rest only on the shoulders of people in uniform,” Admiral R. Bauer said in Brussels, where high-ranking NATO military officials are discussing plans for collective defense, as well as the current situation of the war in Ukraine.

Emphasizing the importance of NATO’s transformation, R. Bauer said that the public and private sectors must change their thinking.

“Public and private entities need to change their mindset from an era where everything was planned, predicted, controlled and focused on efficiency to an era where anything can happen at any time. In an age when we have to expect the unexpected,” he said at the meeting.

According to the admiral, “militarily, there are still many steps to be taken to achieve what we want to achieve in terms of our collective defense.”

Bauer said Ukraine and NATO have never posed a threat to Russia’s security, and the war is “because Russia is afraid of something much more powerful than any physical weapon on Earth: democracy.”

“If people in Ukraine can have democratic rights, then people in Russia will soon want them too. That is what this war is really about,” he said.

According to R. Bauer, NATO will continue to provide long-term support to Ukraine.

“Today is the 693rd day of a war that Russia thought would last three days. We will support Ukraine every day, because the fate of the world will depend on the outcome of this war,” he said.

During two days of talks in Brussels, NATO’s top officers are expected to outline plans later this year for one of Europe’s biggest military exercises since the Cold War. The exercise will be a new demonstration of NATO’s strength and the organization’s commitment to defend all allies from attack.

On Monday, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced that his government would send 20,000 troops to a NATO military exercise called Steadfast Defender. Many of them will be deployed in Eastern Europe in February-June.

The UK will also send advanced fighter and reconnaissance aircraft, military and submarines.

The Norwegian government announced on Wednesday that it is allocating 2 billion kroner (EUR 175 million) to increase the production capacity of the defense industry, arguing that a large amount of ammunition is needed, as ammunition stocks in NATO member states decrease due to allied military support to Ukraine.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said that “increasing the capabilities of the defense industry is important both for Ukraine and for our own security.”

Half of the funds will go to Nammo, a Norway-based aerospace and defense group that specializes in munitions, rocket engines and aerospace, to increase production of artillery ammunition, Prime Minister Jonas Gahrs Store said.

