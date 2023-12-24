#Natuna #Chinese #Diversion #Intelligence #Company #Leaks #Chinas #Main #Target #Indonesia #Jakarta

Zonajakarta.com- Not far from Natuna Indonesia, China has apparently been building a military base at Fiery Cross Reef since 2014.

The distance between the Chinese military base at Fiery Cross Reef is only 700 km from Natuna Indonesia.

There, China stationed various military units, especially from the Navy and Air Force, which certainly threatened Natuna.

At Fiery Cross Reef there is a hangar for storing fighter planes.

Most dangerous China places Xian H-6 nuclear bombers at Fiery Cross.

The H-6’s cruising radius reaches 1,800 – 6,000 km, enough for going back and forth in Natuna.

The weapons carried by the Xian H-6 are no joke, namely the Dongfeng -21D ballistic missile or the CJ-100 supersonic missile with a firing radius of 1,500 km.

Natuna Just a Chinese Diversion? US Intelligence Company Leaks China’s Main Target in Indonesia, Not Jakarta

It is very sufficient for the H-6 to reach Indonesia, where even the island of Kalimantan is within its combat radius.

Before deciding to move the country’s capital from Jakarta to the archipelago, Indonesia had been warned by the United States (US) about the Chinese H-6 nuclear bomber aircraft base not far from Natuna.

Quoted Zonajakarta.com from Forbes, a US think tank has put together an interactive map of how China’s air, missile and radar bases in the disputed South China Sea allow Beijing to project military power as far away as Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The map, compiled by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, depicts the range of Chinese weapons and radar deployed on small islands and coral reefs in the South China Sea.

