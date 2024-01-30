Natural cure: discover fruits that can improve gastritis and help the body’s defenses

#Natural #cure #discover #fruits #improve #gastritis #bodys #defenses

Summer proves to be the perfect season to explore the delights of fruits, taking advantage of their freshness, distinct flavors and richness of vitamins and minerals. Within this universe, exotic fruits offer an intriguing option for those who want to try new flavors and prioritize their health. Soursop, nicknamed “the sweet tropical miracle”, stands out among these options, being praised by health experts due to its beneficial properties.

Originally from Central America and the Caribbean, soursop thrives from Brazil to Mexico, also extending to tropical regions of Asia, such as the Philippines, and even in the area of ​​Málaga, Spain.

Known scientifically as Annona muricata, this small oval fruit can weigh up to three kilos and reach around 50 centimeters in diameter. Its dark green skin, adorned with small thorns, houses a sweet and sour white pulp, similar to the flavor of pineapple, full of tiny black seeds. Belonging to the Annonaceae family, soursop, which does not exceed eight meters in height, is characterized by reddish and wrinkled branches, as well as hard, smooth leaves.

Yael Hasbani, specialist in Holistic Nutrition, highlights that foods from this family have medicinal characteristics, being important sources of antioxidants and natural fibers, which prevent the development of diseases and promote digestive health. Soursop, whether the fruit, the peel, the root or the leaves, is versatile for consumption and can be incorporated into cuisines, juices, shakes and teas.

What are the benefits of Soursop?

Soursop is recognized as a noble food, as evidenced by nutritional data. A report from the specialized health portal, Healthline, highlights that soursop contains around 66 calories, one gram of protein and 16.8 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams. Composed mostly of water, soursop is praised for maintaining hydration and preventing fluid retention.

Rich in antioxidants, soursop is recommended to strengthen the body’s defenses, prevent chronic diseases, cardiovascular problems, hypertension, flu and colds. It also stands out for its high vitamin C content, essential for preventing cell damage caused by free radicals.

Sol Vázquez, a graduate in Integral Nutrition, highlights the antibacterial properties of soursop due to the presence of anthraquinones, which act against bacteria. Furthermore, soursop is praised for preventing osteoporosis and anemia, thanks to its high calcium, phosphorus and iron content. Physically, the fruit has anti-rheumatic characteristics, containing terpenes that promote muscle relaxation, relieve rheumatic pain and combat insomnia.

Due to the potassium present, which helps maintain blood pressure balance, and the absence of sodium, soursop helps to relax the arteries, allowing blood flow without pressure. The significant presence of fiber in soursop pulp makes it ideal for combating stomach problems, regulating intestinal transit, maintaining a healthy microbiota and balancing LDL cholesterol.

Soursop consumption is recommended for people with type 2 diabetes, due to the fiber that slows down the absorption of carbohydrates. Furthermore, fiber provides satiety, making soursop an appropriate option for those looking to control their body weight.

How to consume soursop?

Experts recommend consuming fresh, raw and whole soursop to preserve all its properties. By gently pressing the skin with your fingers, you can check its maturity, which should be soft, but not completely mushy. Refrigerator storage for up to five days is suggested, or soursop can be peeled, seeds removed, cut and frozen in portions to keep for three months.

For consumption, soursop can be cut in half to extract the pulp, removing the seeds, or peeled and cut into slices to add to salads, yogurts, granolas or drinks. However, it is essential to avoid consuming the seeds, as they contain a neurotoxin called anonacin, linked to neurodegenerative diseases.

Although soursop is highly beneficial, pregnant and lactating women should exercise caution as its properties can affect the quality of their milk. Consuming the leaves as an infusion should also be avoided, as it can cause poisoning, and it is recommended that you consult a healthcare professional beforehand.

With its versatility and health benefits, soursop stands out as a valuable addition to the diet during the summer season.

