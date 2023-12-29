NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?

The water is starting to rise in the lower areas

“Where are we going to place our victims? » This question is on the minds of the fokontany presidents of the neighborhoods often affected by floods in Antananarivo. “During a meeting on the arrival of the rainy season in November, the information was clear on the ban on the use of public school classrooms as a reception site for disaster victims. The problem is that we have no place to house the victims. The land that we had previously occupied to set up tents is no longer available,” said the president of the Ankasina fokontany, Jaoson Ranaivoarivony, yesterday. The fokontany of Andavamamba Anjezika suffers the same problem. “We have disaster victims every year. Previously, they were welcomed for a few days at the gymnasium of the National Sports Academy (ANS). But it is not sure that it will still be open to disaster victims in this rainy season,” says Jean Louis Rakotondraibe, president of this fokontany.

The accommodation sites for disaster victims have had problems since the beginning of this year. The mayor of Ampitatafika almost failed to find places to house people affected by flooding in this town at the beginning of this year. Classrooms should no longer accommodate disaster victims since 2022. The Director General of the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management, General Olivier Elack, responded to a question on the reception of people to be moved to the hills from Manjakamiadana, Wednesday, that sites are already close.

Also Read:  Vatican Approves Blessings for Same-Sex Couples, But...

Miangalya Ralitera

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BVB: Nuri Sahin will be the new assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund under Edin Terzic
BVB: Nuri Sahin will be the new assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund under Edin Terzic
Posted on
NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?
NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?
Posted on
Can we cure genetic diseases with gene editing?
Can we cure genetic diseases with gene editing?
Posted on
Two chief prosecutors who made the Prosecutor General furious… What did you do?
Two chief prosecutors who made the Prosecutor General furious… What did you do?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News