NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?

The water is starting to rise in the lower areas

“Where are we going to place our victims? » This question is on the minds of the fokontany presidents of the neighborhoods often affected by floods in Antananarivo. “During a meeting on the arrival of the rainy season in November, the information was clear on the ban on the use of public school classrooms as a reception site for disaster victims. The problem is that we have no place to house the victims. The land that we had previously occupied to set up tents is no longer available,” said the president of the Ankasina fokontany, Jaoson Ranaivoarivony, yesterday. The fokontany of Andavamamba Anjezika suffers the same problem. “We have disaster victims every year. Previously, they were welcomed for a few days at the gymnasium of the National Sports Academy (ANS). But it is not sure that it will still be open to disaster victims in this rainy season,” says Jean Louis Rakotondraibe, president of this fokontany.

The accommodation sites for disaster victims have had problems since the beginning of this year. The mayor of Ampitatafika almost failed to find places to house people affected by flooding in this town at the beginning of this year. Classrooms should no longer accommodate disaster victims since 2022. The Director General of the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management, General Olivier Elack, responded to a question on the reception of people to be moved to the hills from Manjakamiadana, Wednesday, that sites are already close.

Miangalya Ralitera