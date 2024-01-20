Natural recipes for lengthening short hair, a safe and effective treatment

Many women want to know recipes for lengthening short hair within a short period of time without having to spend a lot of money. We will present to you natural specifications for lengthening short hair in just seven days. One of the reasons for short hair is the loss of many nutrients, so it is important to go to Natural recipes that lead to effective hair growth and nourishment. We recommend paying attention to the health of the body by eating a healthy diet, with the importance of eating meals that contain complete nutritional supplements to obtain healthy, strong hair and natural growth. We will present to you the most important natural specifications that in turn help with hair health and ability. To significantly develop and soften it, the recipes are as follows:

Natural recipes for treating short hair lengthening

Natural recipes for hair lengthening with honey

Yogurt helps moisturize hair, lengthen it noticeably, and strengthen it from its roots. You can prepare a yogurt and honey recipe for short hair growth through these steps:

  • Mix two tablespoons with honey and add a tablespoon of yogurt, stirring until a homogeneous consistency is obtained.
  • A small amount of water is added to the hair until it is moist, then we put the ingredients on the hair, rubbing and massaging.
  • Leave it on your hair for two hours, then wash it with warm water and shampoo.
  • This recipe must be implemented twice a week to obtain very satisfactory results.
Lemon hair recipe

This recipe helps in lengthening hair through these steps, which are as follows:

  • Mix the juice of two lemons into one cup of water.
  • Stir this mixture and add it to the hair, rub the hair scalp with these ingredients, then cover the hair and leave it for 60 minutes.

Honey and eggs recipe for hair

These ingredients help deeply nourish the hair follicles from the roots to the ends and can be prepared by following these steps:

  • Beat an egg well in a deep bowl, then add three tablespoons of honey to the beaten egg.
  • Niqab until it has a cohesive texture.
  • This mask is applied to the hair with a massage.
  • Leave it on the hair for 60 minutes, then rinse it with the appropriate shampoo.
  • It is recommended to repeat this recipe once every seven days to obtain amazing results.

