Nature and well-being: discovering the hidden gems of the forest

In the heart of the forest natural treasures are hidden that offer a world of benefits for our health and well-being. This green sanctuary is home to a variety of plants, herbs and most of all, mushrooms; each with its own healing properties.

As we enter these green landscapes, we find ourselves surrounded by fresh air, relaxing sounds and biodiversity that help free us from stress. However, in addition to their ability to improve our mental health, forests are a reservoir of natural ingredients with medicinal properties. In this way, multiple benefits of mushrooms.

Of course, the cultivation of these has mutated to a more controlled production in laboratories. But this does not mean that its natural origin should be forgotten. Especially when we talk about medicinal species that carry, in a low level, two thousand years of use in traditional Asian medicine. In addition, mycologists continue to explore the forests in order to further expand their knowledge.

medicinal mushrooms

Also known as adaptogens or functional, these fungi are distinguished from others, such as the common button mushroom, by possess components that make them considerably more beneficial for our body. This does not mean that mushrooms, portobello or similar mushrooms do not also provide a good amount of vitamin D, are low in sodium and an excellent source of potassium, to name a few examples.

However, when we talk about adaptogens, a considerable physical or mental change can be found in people who consume them. And not, They don’t count as drugs.

Its benefits go beyond what many could imagine. For example, There are studies that show that fungi like maitake and shiitake can have a positive impact on various aspects of our health. These include improving the immune response, offering antioxidant properties, reducing inflammation and even offering support in the fight against certain chronic diseases.

Likewise, there are Cordyceps militaris, turkey tail, lion’s mane and many more! Each one offering an extra boost for whatever you need, whether it’s energy, defenses, concentration or something else. In this sense, It is important to research each adaptogen to know which one is best for you according to your needs.. Now, it is worth highlighting in particular the benefits of reishisince it is an excellent alternative for combat insomnia, stress and anxiety. Three common conditions in our current society.

Boost your well-being with nature

As you can see, including these mushrooms in our diet or in the form of supplements can be an effective way to take advantage of their healing properties. However, There are many other natural ways to work on your well-being such as meditation, medicinal herbs, aromatherapy and much more.

Nature offers us a range of possibilities to take care of our health and well-being, and medicinal mushrooms are clear examples of this. By exploring and taking advantage of the resources that the forest offers us, we can discover natural and effective ways to improve our quality of life.

So, the next time you decide to do trekking in a forest, remember that you are stepping into a world full of hidden treasures that can significantly contribute to your well-being. Don’t forget to breathe the pure air it emanates! And, more importantly, DO NOT eat the mushrooms you find inside.